Higlobe Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

News provided by

Higlobe

22 Jun, 2023, 10:10 ET

Higlobe is the only private SOC 2-compliant payment platform delivering global money transfers with zero transaction fees.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higlobe, Inc., a US-based fintech start-up focused on providing no transaction fee money transfers to global workers, announces its completion of a SOC 2® Type 2 examination for its Higlobe web application. 

The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination plays a vital role in securing customer data. Achieving SOC 2 security compliance highlights Higlobe's operational excellence and underscores its ability and commitment to keeping sensitive client data safe.

Continue Reading
Higlobe completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination
Higlobe completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination

The independent audit was administered by Coalfire Controls, LLC., the CPA arm of a leading cybersecurity consultancy, Coalfire Systems, Inc. Since its launch, Higlobe has committed to ensuring that compliance and security is integral to the Higlobe web application. SOC 2 compliance is an internationally recognized benchmark of security, and as Higlobe looks to expand its services to new territories, compliance with security industry standards and best practices is a top priority.

"Higlobe's SOC 2 compliance is a major step forward for us and demonstrates our commitment to industry standards by undergoing rigorous independent testing," said Higlobe CEO Teymour Farman-Farmaian. "We understand the immense responsibility to protect sensitive information, and continually invest in security experts, leading technologies, and robust security protocols."

System and Organization Controls (SOC), a rigorous standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a form of attestation which provides industry-wide acknowledgment that a company adheres to trust services criteria. SOC reports deliver valuable information for clients and partners, enabling them to assess the quality of security provided by their service providers.

A SOC 2 Type 2 report is an attestation of compliance with industry standards for security, and it provides assurance over a period of time regarding the design and operating effectiveness of the controls that an organization has put in place to protect customer data.

"Coalfire is excited to partner with Higlobe to provide their most recent SOC 2 Type 2 assessment. The Higlobe team was committed to the goal of completing a SOC 2 assessment within a shortened time frame, which requires a significant effort on their part.  Their dedication to both compliance and security in their environment is admirable and made them a joy to work with," says Kelsey Dethlefs, Senior Security Consultant, Coalfire."

"If you look at other players in Mexico and Brazil, Higlobe is the only private SOC 2-compliant platform delivering no transaction fee global money transfers to meet this rigorous security standard. We're thrilled to offer a SOC 2-compliant product to remote workers earning in USD," remarked Farman-Farmaian.

To learn more about Higlobe security, request the SOC 2 report, or view the SOC 3 report, visit higlobe.com/security.

Higlobe is the first zero transaction fee, subscription-based payment service that offers customers the ability to make unlimited transfers each month for one flat rate. Higlobe is available to customers in Mexico and Brazil. Users can easily sign up at higlobe.com and receive payments from US business clients.

About Higlobe
Higlobe, Inc. is a financial technology company revolutionizing the world of cross-border payments. Founded in 2020 by Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian and Jeff Bolton, they used their global experience to build an international payment transfer solution to transfer money instantly with no transfer fees. Higlobe's investors include Battery Ventures, TTV Capital, FJLabs, Reciprocal Ventures, Raptor Group, and Gokul Rajaram.

Follow Higlobe on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

About Coalfire
The world's leading organizations – including the top five cloud service providers and leaders in financial services, healthcare, and retail – trust Coalfire to elevate their cyber programs and secure the future of their business. Number one in compliance, FedRAMP®, and cloud penetration testing, Coalfire is the world's largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity services, providing unparalleled technology-enabled professional and managed services. To learn more, visit Coalfire.com.

Contact:
Erica Rose Thomas
[email protected] 

SOURCE Higlobe

Also from this source

Higlobe Launches Virtual Card: Users Can Now Spend Their Earnings in the US with Ease

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.