Higlobe Launches Virtual Card: Users Can Now Spend Their Earnings in the US with Ease

Dash Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise payments and engagement solutions, joins Higlobe to bring this new payment possibility to the Higlobe customer base. "We are ecstatic to expand Higlobe's offering to our clients in Mexico and Brazil," CEO and co-founder Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian said. "We've found that many of our existing customers want an easy way to directly spend the dollars that they earn. This reloadable virtual card will allow them to do that."

Higlobe is the first zero transaction fee, subscription-based payment service that offers customers the ability to make unlimited transfers each month for one flat rate. Users can easily sign up at higlobe.com and receive payments from US business clients.

About Higlobe, Inc.

Higlobe, Inc. is a financial technology company revolutionizing the world of cross-border payments. Founded in 2020 by Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian and Jeff Bolton, they used their global experience to build an international payment transfer solution with no transaction fees. Higlobe's investors include Battery Ventures , TTV Capital , FjLabs , Reciprocal Ventures , Raptor Group , Gokul Rajaram.



About Dash Solutions, Inc.

Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Dash Solutions, formerly Prepaid Technologies, is a fintech platform that provides digital payments and engagement program management to thousands of customers. Dash Solutions offers innovative strategies and a proprietary technology stack, including payroll, expense, gift, reward, and incentive card products to employers, financial institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at www.dashsolutions.com .

