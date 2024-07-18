HiHello Welcomes Industry Leaders Shana Simmons and Eugenio Pace to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiHello, the world's first software platform for digital brand and identity, is thrilled to announce the addition of Shana Simmons and Eugenio Pace to its Board of Directors. Their appointments bring unparalleled expertise and strategic vision to HiHello as the company continues its mission to revolutionize professional networking with an enterprise-ready platform for modern digital business cards.

Shana Simmons , who recently joined Zendesk as Chief Legal Officer, brings over 15 years of experience in legal leadership and corporate governance. Prior to Zendesk, Shana served as Chief Legal Officer at Everlaw , a cloud-based e-discovery software company. At Everlaw, she built and led the legal team, driving the company's strategic growth while effectively managing risk. Shana's career also includes a significant tenure at Google Cloud (Nasdaq: GOOG), where she played a key role in its global market expansion. Her deep understanding of technology and legal strategy and her commitment to diversity and inclusion make her an invaluable addition to the HiHello board. "I am excited to join the HiHello board because of the intentionality Manu and his team bring to cultivating a people-first approach, innovative product, and transformative company culture. Their vision is truly making HiHello a movement," said Ms. Simmons. Dr. Manu Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of HiHello, remarked, "Having worked closely with Shana during her time at Everlaw, I am confident that her insights and leadership will greatly benefit HiHello as we navigate our next phase of growth."

Eugenio Pace , co-founder and CEO of Auth0 , which was acquired by Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) for $6.5 billion, joins HiHello's board, bringing a wealth of experience in identity and access management. Under Eugenio's leadership, Auth0 became a leading identity platform, providing secure access solutions to businesses worldwide. Dr. Manu Kumar, who was an investor in Auth0 and served as a board observer, expressed his excitement about Eugenio's new role at HiHello: "I had the pleasure of advising Eugenio in the early days of Auth0 and saw him scale the company to hundreds of millions in revenue and to a successful exit to Okta. Today, Eugenio could be on the board of any company he wanted, and it's an absolute honor and privilege for me to learn from him as we scale HiHello." Mr. Pace added, "I am honored to serve on HiHello's board, as an opportunity to work closely with Manu again, bringing a great product to the market."

The addition of Shana Simmons and Eugenio Pace to the board underscores HiHello's commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to drive innovation and growth. Their combined experience in legal strategy, corporate governance, and technology leadership will provide invaluable guidance as HiHello becomes the software platform of choice for digital business cards and email signatures for a growing number of individuals, small businesses, and enterprise companies.

HiHello is the world's first software platform for digital brand and identity that enables individuals and companies of all sizes to leverage digital business cards, email signatures, and virtual backgrounds to present their brand consistently in every interaction—whether that is in-person, over email, or on video. Millions of HiHello digital business cards are viewed each month, replacing business card paper, streamlining information transfer, and enabling individuals and companies to develop and nurture relationships with their prospects, clients, customers, recruits, and more. Founded by Dr. Manu Kumar, who previously co-founded CardMunch, Carta, and K9 Ventures, HiHello aims to modernize how people network, making it easy to exchange and manage contact details in a digital-first world. For more information, visit www.hihello.com .

