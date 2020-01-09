HiHiStop Is Celebrating Its 1st Year Anniversary with 10,000 Happy Customers

XI'AN, China, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiHiStop (www.hihistop.com) joined the sexual wellbeing market at the beginning of 2019. Till now, there have been more than 10,000 happy customers who bought at least one toy from this new player. The rapid growth of HiHiStop came from strong needs from the market and the trust earned from customers.

With over 10,000 customers acquisition, HiHiStop boosted key sales metrics such as conversion rate and average order value to a great extent. Brand awareness of HiHiStop also increased a lot during the first year. Other than offering sex toys, HiHiStop also extends its efforts to share expertise and help customers understand how to choose and use sex toys in the right way.

More than 70% of global sex toys are made in China. Before officially launching the project, HiHiStop team members traveled around China, visiting and meeting with producers and traders in the pleasure product industry in China. With the advantage of close to the origin, HiHiStop works with selected producers to make and provide the best quality adult toys from low-priced products for beginners to the premium machines. Committed to finding solutions to the high premium of sex toys and offering quality adult toys at affordable prices to the whole world, HiHiStop is developing to be an all-line sex toy seller online.

After a year of hard work, HiHiStop now is able to offer more than one thousand products for customers. According to Shawn Jiang, the sales manager of HiHiStop, over 800 kinds of products have been sold in the first three months. "We have people testing every product we are going to sell so to guarantee the practicability and durability. That is the way for us to build trust between HiHiStop and customers", said Shawn from HiHiStop.

Celebrating its one year anniversary and preparing for the coming new year 2020, HiHiStop is enlarging the team by recruiting 50 more employees. People are the core of HiHiStop's first-year success. In 2020, their goal is to serve 100,000 customers with the best sex toys. Based on research , the global sex toy market is expected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026. North America held the largest share and the Asian Pacific area is the fastest-growing market. HiHiStop is in the beginning stage of this historical trend and occupies huge resource advantages. The whole team keeps great confidence in the new year of 2020.

