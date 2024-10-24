Hiigge Unveils the Snowball Pet Fountain: The First Cordless Remote Control Pet Fountain for Your Furry Friend

DOVER, Del., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Hiigge, a rising force in the smart pet industry dedicated to creating true joys in modern pet care, starts the crowdfunding of the Hiigge Snowball Pet Fountain on Indiegogo on October 24. As the first pet fountain using baby-safe Tritan™ material and combining cordless design and remote control, it offers a premium solution in pet hydration focused on health, ease, and intelligence. This launch also marks Hiigge's official entry into the global market.

Drink the Best Water Possible

Hiigge Snowball Pet Fountain

While health and safety are the first concerns of pet owners, the Hiigge Snowball Pet Fountain makes sure pets drink the best water possible with multiple features. Its four-layer filtration system ensures up to 98% bacteriostatic efficiency, removing food particles, fur, and debris. The built-in TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) water testing feature allows real-time water quality monitoring, reminding pet owners to change the water promptly. Made from baby-safe and BPA-free Tritan™, the Hiigge Snowball Pet Fountain ensures that pets always have access to clean and safe water.

No Cords, No Cleaning Burdens, No Placement Limits.

The sleek unibody design, and cordless operation help the Hiigge Snowball Pet Fountain blend seamlessly into any home environment. And the long-lasting battery supports up to 120 days, ensuring the continuous performance. Additionally, with an IPX7 waterproof rating, the unit is fully washable, simplifying maintenance and offering flexibility in placement.

Intelligently Manage Hydration from Anywhere, at Any Time

The Hiigge Snowball's low-power connectivity technology sets it apart, allowing real-time remote control without plugged-in electricity via the Hiigge app, pet owners can monitor their pets' drinking habits with 24/7 tracking and control water flow settings from anywhere. The app also provides alerts for refilling water, replacing filters, and checking battery status, ensuring the fountain operates smoothly at all times.

Pre-order for the Hiigge Snowball Pet Fountain is available on Indiegogo starting October 24, with the lowest bundle priced at $49.

About Hiigge

Hiigge is a smart pet product brand committed to creating a "pet-centered" ecosystem. Inspired by the Danish word "hygge," which celebrates simple joys in life, Hiigge aims to build joyful, harmonious relationships between pets and their owners. The team, experienced pet parents and industry experts, combines empathy and expertise to create innovative pet care solutions. For more Hiigge information please visit: https://www.hiiggepet.com/

Facebook: Hiigge

Instagram: Hiigge.pet

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hiigge Co. Ltd