(HIIQ) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("Health Insurance Innovations") (NASDAQ: HIIQ) and certain of its officers.

Recently, a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Health Insurance Innovations from February 28, 2018 and November 27, 2018, (the "Class Period"). The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial portion of Health Insurance Innovations' revenue was derived from third parties; (2) these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell Health Insurance Innovations' policies, including overstating the policy's coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact Health Insurance Innovations' operations; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Health Insurance Innovations' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Health Insurance Innovations continuously holding shares before February 28, 2018 , you may have standing to hold Health Insurance Innovations harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

