HIITAXLE Revolutionizes Gym Workouts With Unmatched Exercise Efficiency - A Total System That Delivers Unparalleled Core, Upper Body, and Cardiovascular Responses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HIITAXLE (https://hiitaxle.com/) recently featured its singular exercise solution, created to be easily deployed in group exercise classes (e.g. HIIT Bootcamps) or added as part of a personal training session. The HIITAXLE device pairs with other high-impact exercise regimens and delivers a smooth and powerful workout experience every time. HIITAXLE was especially designed to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of exercise venues: commercial gyms, studios, professional sports teams, physical therapists, personal trainers, universities and home gyms. Sleek and easy to use, HIITAXLE is the perfect companion piece.

"HIITAXLE allows for any athlete to increase joint mobility from shoulder, elbow and wrist while also getting the ability to work on explosiveness – incorporating core activation with anaerobic conditioning," said Todd Person, CEO of HIITAXLE. "My goal was to merge the strength and versatility of a HIIT workout with a bodyweight-driven piece of equipment that delivers heart-racing, blood-pumping results you can feel every time. And that's what we've achieved."

HIITAXLE is a state-of-the-art, all-in-one system that is streamlined, easy to store, and an effective, safe tool suitable for everyday use. Some of HIITAXLE's main features include:

Solid Base: 6061 aircraft-grade finished aluminum, encapsulated by a luxury automobile trim for safety; both lightweight and incredibly strong.

6061 aircraft-grade finished aluminum, encapsulated by a luxury automobile trim for safety; both lightweight and incredibly strong. Ergonomic Design: The axle allows for low stress and easy use by both males and females; heavy industrial casters for ultra-smooth flow; durable, military-grade, non-inflating tires; deluxe hand grips to alleviate pressure point discomfort; wheeled pedestal for maximum versatility.

The axle allows for low stress and easy use by both males and females; heavy industrial casters for ultra-smooth flow; durable, military-grade, non-inflating tires; deluxe hand grips to alleviate pressure point discomfort; wheeled pedestal for maximum versatility. Small Footprint: A total weight of 34 pounds allows for easy storage; optional wall attachments available for even more storage options.

"I'm a chiropractor who has specialized in sports medicine for 35 years. Most of my life, I have been in athletics and I'm a professional bodybuilder. The HIITAXLE has revolutionized fitness. From the first time I worked out with the HIITAXLE, it blew me away. I thought it would be just fun, but it became a challenge. It gave me an amazing full body pump, and burned calories at the same time. You can make it easy or hard on yourself and move all around with it – the diversity is never ending. It allows for a lot of creative training and weight loss. From the minute I brought it into my sports medicine center, all the trainers and doctors began to use it for rehab strengthening and fitness. It's the best investment I have made in a long time. I highly recommend it." –Dr. Richard Sayegh, www.MySmartSpine.com

