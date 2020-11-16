Hijackers' Manipulation of Canada Listings Are Causing U.S. ASIN Suspensions

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that it has experienced an influx of cases where private label sellers have had their listing go down due to hijacking actions originating in Canada. These actions are meant to cause harm to brands and stave off competition. A video issued by the firm explains the reason for the suspensions and what actions to take.

"One of the latest developments we're seeing on Amazon is that hijackers are taking branded items and creating a new listing in Canada," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at the firm. "But instead of selling the product with a good listing, they're putting prohibited content in their listing in order to get the original one brought down in the U.S."

An "Amazon hijacker" is a third party seller who offers a private label product listing or counterfeit at a lower price. This includes sellers who have purchased the product at a discount through a promotion and are then reselling it, or they're counterfeiters who sell a similar product and are using the product listing and ranking to score high sales. With the type of hijacking now happening in Canada, private label sellers run the additional risk of hijackers sabotaging their listings and then having them taken down.

"We are working on multiple cases just like this. If a private label seller or an authorized seller for a brand sees that their listing has gone down for prohibited content, they must first find the source," said Rosenbaum. "We are working one-on-one with lawyers who represent Amazon on this particular issue."

The firm is offering private label seller or an authorized seller for a brand on Amazon a free consultation if they have lost their ability to sell their branded product in the United States because of a faulty listing that was created in Canada; if they do not know why their listing has been taken down; or do not know why they're being accused of using prohibited content.

