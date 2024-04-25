Hike Doggie is Blazing New Trails: Welcoming Our First Franchise - Hike Doggie Denver South!

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hike Doggie, the premier dog hiking service dedicated to enriching the lives of dogs and their parents through adventure and companionship, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first franchise location servicing the Denver South area. This launch brings Hike Doggie's one-of-a-kind outdoor dog care service to even more awesome pups.

New Dawg in Town

The Denver South Franchise is led by Barrett Marcum. Barrett is a passionate advocate for the well-being of animals, an outdoor enthusiast, and a former Hike Doggie hiker! As a franchise owner, Barrett will offer Hike Doggie's signature service: personalized hikes for dogs. This wellness activity is designed to ensure all Hike Doggies are happy, healthy, socialized, and connected with nature.

Why Denver South?

Denver South is loaded with countless scenic trails, dog-friendly spaces, and lots of dogs drooling for fun; making it the perfect location for Hike Doggie outings. Barrett's deep local knowledge and commitment to the community promise to create unforgettable experiences for dogs and their parents.

A Word from Our Founder

Kath Allen, the founder of Hike Doggie, is on fire with enthusiasm about the expansion and opportunity for others to franchise: "Welcoming Barrett and launching the Denver South location is beyond exciting for Hike Doggie. It reflects our commitment to spreading health and happiness to dogs everywhere. We're not just expanding; we're providing more dogs an enriched lifestyle, and they deserve it!"

Join the Adventure

To celebrate the Denver South launch, Hike Doggie is hosting a series of welcome hikes and community events. Hike Doggie invites dog parents and their four-legged soul mates to join us in making tails wag. For upcoming event details and to learn more about the Hike Doggie service, please visit www.HikeDoggie.com or call 720-986-7770, and follow @hikedoggiedenversouth and @hikedoggie on Instagram.

About Hike Doggie

Hike Doggie is the pioneer in guided dog hikes, focusing on providing dog wellness and eliminating busy dog parent guilt. Founded on the belief that dogs deserve fun, friends, and adventure, Hike Doggie is committed to providing exceptional care, enriching experiences, and a community for dogs and their parents. Hike Doggie exists to "make dogs as happy as they make us", and they can't wait to spread this love across the country!

