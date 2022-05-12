Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Size to Grow by USD 4.63 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

May 12, 2022, 07:45 ET
Rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear will be one of the key trends in the hiking and trail footwear market during 2022-2026
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hiking and trail footwear market is a part of the global footwear market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the global hiking and trail footwear market is anticipated to grow by USD 4.63 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
Product
|
Hiking footwear and trail running footwear
|
Geography
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market?
The growth of the hiking and trail footwear market will be driven by the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear. Preimmunization is the result of innovations in technical fabrication, design, and product development. In addition, growing consumer awareness about the benefits of specialized shoes has fueled the demand for premium hiking and trail running footwear over the last few years.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market?
The rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear is a key trend that will support the growth of the hiking and trail footwear market. Several vendors are focusing on the development and promotion of eco-friendly hiking and trail running footwear due to the growing consumer shift toward environment-friendly products and carbon footprint minimization. For instance, La Sportiva S.p.A and Adidas AG offer lightweight hiking boots that are eco-friendly.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the hiking and trail footwear market include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc., among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The hiking and trail footwear market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, quality, and reliability to compete in the market. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of their flagship products. They are focusing more on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability.
|
Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.43
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
