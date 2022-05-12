Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Size to Grow by USD 4.63 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Hiking footwear and trail running footwear Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market?

The growth of the hiking and trail footwear market will be driven by the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear. Preimmunization is the result of innovations in technical fabrication, design, and product development. In addition, growing consumer awareness about the benefits of specialized shoes has fueled the demand for premium hiking and trail running footwear over the last few years.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market?

The rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear is a key trend that will support the growth of the hiking and trail footwear market. Several vendors are focusing on the development and promotion of eco-friendly hiking and trail running footwear due to the growing consumer shift toward environment-friendly products and carbon footprint minimization. For instance, La Sportiva S.p.A and Adidas AG offer lightweight hiking boots that are eco-friendly.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the hiking and trail footwear market include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc., among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The hiking and trail footwear market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, quality, and reliability to compete in the market. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of their flagship products. They are focusing more on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., CALZADOS BOREAL SL, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group Spa, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hiking footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hiking footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hiking footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hiking footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hiking footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Trail running footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Trail running footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Trail running footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Trail running footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Trail running footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 93: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 Amer Sports Corp.

Exhibit 98: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Amer Sports Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 101: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Chogori India Retail Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Chogori India Retail Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Chogori India Retail Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Chogori India Retail Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Exhibit 109: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Deckers Outdoor Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 113: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 PUMA SE

Exhibit 118: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 119: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 120: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 121: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: PUMA SE - Segment focus

10.10 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 123: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 VF Corp.

Exhibit 127: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: VF Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Exhibit 132: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

