Hikma appoints Patrick Genestin to lead Generics Business Development

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces that Patrick Genestin has been appointed Vice President, Business Development, Generics. Mr. Genestin brings to Hikma more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry as a results-driven executive with strong financial, business development and M&A experience. He will be based at the company's US headquarters in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

In this role, Mr. Genestin is responsible for driving pipeline strategy and identifying new growth opportunities for Hikma's Generics business, including leading the execution of licensing and M&A deals, proactively identifying business development opportunities and maintaining and growing Hikma's contract manufacturing (CMO) business.

"Patrick is an established business development leader whose extensive industry experience will be critical to Hikma as we build on our successful track record," said Brian Hoffmann, President, Hikma Generics. "His expertise will be instrumental in helping us to develop new partnerships and acquire new products that will bolster our differentiated pipeline. He will also work to leverage our state-of-the-art Columbus, Ohio manufacturing facility by identifying new contract manufacturing opportunities, and will explore new growth areas including commercializing our portfolio outside of the US."

"I am excited to be joining Hikma at an important time for the company and the Generics business," said Mr. Genestin. "With its strong manufacturing capabilities and outstanding facilities, excellent quality record, and proven ability to commercialize, Hikma's Generics business has long been seen as a partner of choice in the industry. I look forward to working together with Hikma's excellent team to build on this position of strength, lead our pipeline strategy, help deliver continued growth and ensure that important generic medicines continue to be made available to the patients who rely on them."

Prior to joining Hikma, Mr. Genestin served as Vice President, Business Development & Licensing and Mergers & Acquisitions for the US entity of Sandoz, Inc. A native of France, Mr. Genestin received his bachelor's degree from L'Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Nantes and holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Penn State University.

Enquiries

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Susan Ringdal EVP, Strategic Planning and Global Affairs +44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 7776 477050 [email protected] Steve Weiss David Belian US Communications and Public Affairs +1 732 720 2830/ +1 732 788 8279 +1 732 720 2814/+1 848 254 4875 [email protected]

About Hikma

(LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,600 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

SOURCE Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Related Links

https://www.hikma.com

