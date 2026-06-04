Hikma comments on Supreme Court of the United States' unanimous decision in favour of Hikma

LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., (Hikma) offered the following comments on today's unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of the United States effectively ending Amarin's patent infringement litigation against the company.

"Hikma has long fought for patients and their access to safe, high-quality, and affordable medicines," said Sam Park, General Counsel, Hikma. "We welcome the United States Supreme Court's decision, which allows us to continue providing millions of American patients with generic medicines that improve health and save lives."

"Our more than 2,300 US employees and their Hikma colleagues around the world remain hard at work developing, manufacturing and distributing essential generic medicines that have become a cornerstone of the US health care system and that serve the needs of hospitals, doctors, pharmacists and patients nationwide," said Mr. Park.

The dispute between the companies involved Hikma's icosapent ethyl, a medicine made from purified fish oil for people with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Hikma obtained FDA approval and in 2020 launched a generic version of Amarin's branded icosapent, Vascepa® covering only the non-patented use of the medicine. This is known in the industry as a 'skinny label.' The law enabling skinny labelling is designed to bring cheaper medications to patients more quickly.

Amarin sued Hikma, wrongly alleging that Hikma was marketing the generic icosapent ethyl for both the patented and non-patented uses. A US district court dismissed Amarin's suit, but a federal appeals court overturned that ruling and allowed Amarin's case to proceed. Hikma then appealed to the Supreme Court.

"Hikma took this fight to the Supreme Court to ensure patients have ongoing access to generic medicines, especially those medicines that have appropriately carved out patented indications," continued Mr. Park. "Amarin's lawsuit sought to limit legitimate generic competition, despite long-established legal frameworks governing generic medicines in the US. We are very pleased the US Supreme Court has ended this litigation, which will have a beneficial impact on all Americans."

Hikma also thanks the many organizations and individuals who supported its position before the Court.

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 9,400 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (LEI:549300BNS685UXH4JI75) (rated BBB/stable S&P and BBB/stable Fitch)

Enquiries

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Susan Ringdal +44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 7776 477050 EVP, Strategic Planning and Global Affairs

Steven Weiss +1 732 788 8279 US Communications



SOURCE Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.