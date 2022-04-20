Hikma confirms FTC preliminary approval for Custopharm

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Group), the multinational pharmaceutical group, today confirms it has received preliminary approval from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and will now work towards closing its acquisition of Custopharm Inc. from Water Street Healthcare Partners, as previously announced on 27 September 2021. The parties have now obtained all regulatory approvals required to close the transaction. Hikma will make a further announcement upon the close of the transaction.

