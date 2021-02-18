Hikma Donates Over $4 Million USD in Medicines and Signs New Long-term Partnerships with Dispensary of Hope, Direct Relief, Americares, Brother's Brother Foundation and the National Children's Cancer Society

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces it donated over $4 million USD in medicines in 2020 through its global medicine donation program, continuing its long-running commitment to supporting charities that address health issues in underserved communities around the world.

Hikma also announces it has extended and increased donation agreements with its existing partners, Dispensary of Hope , Direct Relief and the National Children's Cancer Society . Additionally, Hikma has established new partnerships with Americares , a global health-focused relief and development organisation that provides medicine, medical supplies and health programs to people affected by poverty or disaster; as well as Brother's Brother Foundation , which provides essential healthcare, infrastructure, disaster response and education resources to people in 42 countries.

"Hikma is committed to bringing better health to patients and communities around the world," said Hana Ramadan, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. "With the help of our partners throughout the past year, we have increased our medicine donations to low-income groups, displaced peoples and the uninsured -- all of whom faced increased challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By expanding our partnerships with these vital charitable organisations, we will be able to provide broader support for those most in need during this critical time."

In 2020, Hikma donated $4.06 million in medicine, compared with $3.1 million in 2019. This included $1.1 million worth of medicines provided to the Lebanese Ministry of Health immediately following the massive explosion in Beirut this past August. The company also offered assistance to those impacted by the extreme floods that took place in Sudan in September 2020 by supporting 26,000 families with essential medicines while providing 5,200 families with insecticides to protect against the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. In the US, Hikma provided more than 600,000 meals through its employee matching donation campaign to pantries and food banks serving communities in the company's New Jersey and Ohio office locations.

Hikma US has formalised relationships and established new partnerships with the following NGOs, including:

Dispensary of Hope – Since 2017, Hikma has donated more than 3 million doses (enough medications to fill over 100,000 prescriptions) to Dispensary of Hope, a charitable medication distributor that collects and distributes millions of dollars of pharmaceuticals annually to US pharmacies and safety-net clinics in the US to dispense to low income, chronically ill patients.

– Since 2017, Hikma has donated more than 3 million doses (enough medications to fill over 100,000 prescriptions) to Dispensary of Hope, a charitable medication distributor that collects and distributes millions of dollars of pharmaceuticals annually to US pharmacies and safety-net clinics in the US to dispense to low income, chronically ill patients. Direct Relief – Since 2018, Hikma has partnered with Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organisation, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion or ability to pay. Hikma has provided medicine donations to help various causes including the Syrian Refugee Crisis, the 2019 Puerto Rico Earthquake, Hurricane Dorian, US and Global COVID-19, the Beirut explosion and the US Safety Net Program population.

– Since 2018, Hikma has partnered with Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organisation, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion or ability to pay. Hikma has provided medicine donations to help various causes including the Syrian Refugee Crisis, the 2019 Puerto Rico Earthquake, Hurricane Dorian, US and Global COVID-19, the explosion and the US Safety Net Program population. National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) – Since 2017, Hikma has donated oncology medicines to NCCS, which helps families navigating the daunting world of childhood cancer, from financial to emotional support and much more. Hikma's donations have been directed to numerous children's hospitals globally to ensure children with cancer have access to the lifesaving medicines they need.

– Since 2017, Hikma has donated oncology medicines to NCCS, which helps families navigating the daunting world of childhood cancer, from financial to emotional support and much more. Hikma's donations have been directed to numerous children's hospitals globally to ensure children with cancer have access to the lifesaving medicines they need. Americares and Brother's Brother Foundation – Under its new partnerships with Americares and Brother's Brother Foundation, Hikma will expand its reach and range of donated medicines in the US and globally.

"With Hikma's help, we are able to distribute lifesaving cancer drugs to paediatric oncology facilities we partner with. We're thankful for Hikma's compassionate giving," explained Elizabeth Payne, Director, Michele Hertlein Global Outreach Program for the National Children's Cancer Society.

"Our partnership with Hikma expands the donated inventory of primary care chronic illness and acute illness medications to serve our nation's lowest income and uninsured friends, family and neighbors," said Christopher Palombo, Chief Executive Officer, Dispensary of Hope. "We are especially appreciative of Hikma's continued support."

Inquiries

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Steve Weiss US Communications and Public Affairs +1 732 788 8279 [email protected]

About Hikma

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB-/stable S&P, BBB-/stable Fitch and Ba1/stable Moody's)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,600 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

SOURCE Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Related Links

https://www.hikma.com

