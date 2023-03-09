Hikma expands impact in Canada with launches of new sterile injectable medicines

Builds on company's growing position in Canadian sterile injectables market

LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces the launch of four new sterile injectable medicines in Canada, providing important new treatment options for patients and health care providers, and building on the company's growing presence in the Canadian market.

All of the medicines, which will be launched soon, represent the first or second generic versions of their molecules on the Canadian market and treat conditions across a variety of therapeutic areas – a meaningful expansion in access to medicines for Canadian patients.

The products being launched are:

Dantrolene Sodium for Injection, USP, 20 mg Vial

Micafungin Sodium for Injection, 50 mg Vial and 100 mg Vial

Mitomycin for Injection, USP, 20 mg Vial

Progesterone Injection, USP, 50 mg/mL, 10 mL Vial

With these launches, Hikma now markets approximately 30 different sterile injectable medicines in Canada, with plans to launch up to 13 additional sterile injectable products in Canada this year. The company is now a top 10 player in the Canadian generic sterile injectables market1 and has a leading presence in North America. In the US, Hikma is a top three supplier by volume of generic injectables to US hospitals.2

"Since expanding into Canada last year through the acquisition of Teligent's Canadian injectable assets, we have been working hard to strengthen relationships with customers and Health Canada, while setting the stage to introduce Hikma's leading sterile injectables portfolio into the country," said Mike Armstrong, Canada Country Director, Hikma. "The launch of these new sterile injectable medicines is a significant step forward in growing our business in Canada and provides important new treatment options for patients and health care providers."

"The expansion of our sterile injectable business in Canada continues the strong momentum of our Injectables business globally and builds on our position as a leading supplier of injectable medicines to US hospitals with a reputation for quality and reliability," said Riad Mishlawi, President, Injectables, Hikma. "We look forward to offering Canadian hospitals critical injectable drugs for their patients' needs and furthering our impact as a growing player in this important market."

About Hikma

(LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the worled. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,800 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

These products have been approved for marketing in Canada by Health Canada. These product approvals do not confer the right on Hikma, or any other party, to market these products outside Canada.

1 IQVIA MAT June 2022, excluding biologics, vaccines, and EpiPen

2 IQVIA MAT December 2022, generic injectable volumes by eaches, excluding branded generics and Becton Dickinson

