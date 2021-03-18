Hikma Pledges additional $40,000 to local US food banks and pantries in fight against hunger

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces it will grant an additional $40,000 USD to local food banks and pantries in the US communities in which it operates. To date, the company has provided over 600,000 meals through its employee matching donation campaign raising more than $160,000 USD in its support of local food banks and pantries.

"Hikma is dedicated to serving our communities as so many people continue to struggle financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Hana Ramadan, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Hikma. "We are extremely grateful to all of our employees who deserve full credit for providing over 600,000 meals to those in need during these challenging times. We are looking forward to working with our partners throughout 2021."

Today's commitment to donate an additional $40,000 USD follows Hikma's recent fundraising initiatives to help address the unprecedented increase in food demand caused by COVID-19 related job losses and furloughs. The funds will be granted to the following food banks and pantries with which Hikma has existing relationships:

"Hikma's contributions will go a long way towards helping us to connect food to our neighbors," said Matt Habash, President and CEO of Mid-Ohio Food Collective. "More than 28% of our customers are coming to us for help for the very first time. Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, more than 187,000 families have made more than 1 million visits to our partner agencies across our 20-county footprint. This contribution allows us to continue our work towards ending hunger and stabilizing families."

"We are immensely grateful to Hikma, its leadership team and employees ensuring that we can continue our mission in the fight against hunger," said Joyce Hunt, Executive Director of The Emergency Assistance Center.

Ramadan continued, "In addition to this financial commitment, we plan to reinstate monthly volunteer days and launch individual campaigns with all four of these organizations to further support the communities we live and work in."

