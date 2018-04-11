Hikvision Aims to 'Achieve Extraordinary' at ISC West 2018

"Beyond security, Hikvision solutions provide important data and business intelligence for end users, which can enable greater commercial success and more efficient operations," said Jeffrey He, president of Hikvsion USA Inc. and Hikvision Canada Inc. "A tour of the Hikvision booth will provide visitors with numerous examples of how Hikvision security systems can provide data useful for loss prevention, patient care, inventory management and much more."

'ACHIEVE EXTRAORDINARY' VIDEO

Hikvision today also released its "Achieve Extraordinary" video, which artfully conveys how Hikvision technology enables our customers to see and perceive beyond human capabilities. Watch the video here, or at the Hikvision Booth # 18037.

VERTICAL MARKET TECH, THERMAL, DEEP LEARNING, EZVIZ PRO

The Hikvision booth has eight kiosks of solutions for critical infrastructure, retail, K12, assisted living, higher education, and healthcare, and featured technologies such as access control, intercom and TurboHD.

The "Hall of Innovation" area showcases sought-after products such as the DarkFighterX; Deep Learning NVRs and cameras; LPR Technology; Thermal Technology; Body Worn Cameras; Gaming solutions; Under Vehicle Screening System; Swing Barrier Turnstile with Facial Recognition Terminal; and Intelligent Storage. A special EZVIZ Pro section features a dedicated line of connected home products for professional dealers, installers and systems integrators.

THREE KEY PRODUCTS

Among the broad range of Hikvision products at ISC West 2018 are the following three key products:

1. Swing Barrier Turnstile with Facial Recognition Terminal

Deep learning facial recognition is added to access control with our Facial Recognition Terminal, providing an effective addition or replacement for physical credentials. Simple face capture and storage is used to create a database that is used to match to persons entering or exiting. Benefits include: customizable sizes and finishes, Smart features such as anti-tailgating, improved throughput, security, and 99-percent accuracy rating.

2. PanoVu Mini + PTZ Series - DS-2PT3326IZ-DE, DS-2PT5326IZ-DE

Part of the new PanoVu line which features panoramic products for retail, residential, commercial, gaming, assisted living, airports, stadiums, parking lots and more. It features a smaller footprint panoramic and PTZ camera suitable for indoor or outdoor applications, and ideal for health care, retail and education applications.

3. New Thermal + Optical Bi-Spectrum PTZ

A new fully equipped PTZ with Smart tracking, panorama tracking, event tracking and multi-scene patrol tracking to provide end users with detailed information. The DS-2TD4136-25 (50) has linkage between the thermal and optical views, 36x zoom, 15 color palettes, 650-foot Smart IR and image enhancements. Designed for complete day and night surveillance and perimeter protection in large open spaces with no lighting, well suited for public parklands, petroleum refineries, ports, airports and construction sites.

Visit Hikvision Booth # 18037 to see Hikvision's enterprise-level solutions, future technology, participate in Thought Theater events, and to view the "Achieve Extraordinary" video.

About Hikvision:

Hikvision is a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and other emerging technologies, and is the world's largest video surveillance manufacturer. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. Beyond security, Hikvision products provide important data and business intelligence for end users, which can be used to enable greater commercial success and more efficient operations. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Security Center.

