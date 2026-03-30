HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, a leading AIoT solution provider, has announced LinkVu, a visual, full-cycle solution designed to empower IoT and networking project installers to better serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Hikvision introduces LinkVu: An integrated IoT & networking solution for SMB installers

LinkVu offers a diverse range of cloud-managed networking products, all managed through the Hik-Partner Pro (HPP) platform, a mobile app that allows installers to manage projects on their smartphone. Together with other IoT devices, including network cameras, NVRs, alarms, video intercom, access control, and audio, it delivers a whole-project management system that addresses the everyday challenges faced by installers working in villas, small offices, economic hotels, shops, farms, factories, and similar environments.

LinkVu—meaning "Easy links, all in view"— brings together IoT devices and networking infrastructure under one visual, easy-to-use cloud platform. The solution encompasses Hikvision's networking portfolio of cloud-managed devices, including Smart Managed Switches, Wireless Bridges, Access Points, Smart Managed Routers, and Wireless Routers, all unified through the Hik-Partner Pro platform.

Full-cycle service benefits

LinkVu supports installers throughout the project lifecycle with key features including:

Design: The HPP Designer tool allows installers to upload floor plans, recognize walls automatically through AI, view AP heatmaps and camera coverage, and create instant quotations—no networking expertise required.

Deploy: Batch device activation, network configuration, and topology generation are completed all at once. What traditionally takes 20 minutes can now be done in just 3.5 minutes for configure up to 57 devices—all from a smartphone, eliminating the need for heavy laptops and monitors.

Deliver: Quick labeling solves the traditional challenge of identifying port-device relationships. The HPP helps quickly export the port-to-device mapping, enabling installers to print accurate labels efficiently. Professional delivery reports automatically compile device lists, real-time topology, IPC OSD, Wi-Fi credentials, and VLAN configurations into customizable templates to help build professional image.

Maintain: Comprehensive network status monitoring provides a single view of both IoT and networking devices, enabling rapid fault identification and remote port rebooting. What's more, the AR Port feature allows installers to scan a switch's QR code with their smartphone and view connected device information for each port in an augmented reality interface. Many issues that previously required on-site visits can now be resolved remotely via mobile app.

Find out more

For more information about Hikvision's LinkVu solution, please visit Hikvision's website.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology