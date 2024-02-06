Hikvision Joins the United Nations Global Compact

News provided by

Hikvision Digital Technology

06 Feb, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The UNGC is the world's largest global corporate sustainability initiative.

Devoted to advancing sustainable development and corporate citizenship, Hikvision joins more than 20,000 companies and 3,800 non-business participants who have similarly embraced the commitments of the UN Global Compact.

Over the past several years, Hikvision has made continuous efforts to put into practice our understanding of 'Tech for Good', and operate in a more sustainable way. Joining the UNGC is yet another positive step to fulfill our global responsibility and increase transparency. Our technological innovation capabilities, ongoing efforts to create social value, and endeavors to enhance efficiency and effectiveness will all drive our work in sustainability.

The initiative encourages companies to embed Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption into strategies and operations, and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hikvision integrates corporate social responsibility and sustainable development philosophies into its business operations. Building on our industry-leading technologies, we empower customers across industries to pursue digital transformation, improving social well-being and accelerating sustainability. We are proud to see that Hikvision technologies are making contributions to, among others, wetland protection, forest fire prevention, and ecological governance of rivers and lakes.

Committed to achieving greater accountability, the company constantly improves its governance, and takes action for low-carbon manufacturing, green operations, human rights due diligence, anti-corruption, employee care, and responsible supply chain.

Hikvision believes that technologies can play a pivotal role in benefiting communities and nature. With this in mind, we have launched the STAR (Sustainability through Technology, Action for Responsibility) Program for Social Good, supporting projects of biodiversity conservation and environment protection. So far, we have partnered with more than 20 non-profit organizations.

Dedicated to becoming a well-respected global technology company, Hikvision prioritizes corporate responsibility and enforces policies to ensure the company acts responsibly across its value chain. We will continue to explore best practices in corporate governance, compliance, green development to make a positive impact through technological innovation. We will also join the UNGC in its efforts towards a more sustainable future.

To view current and previous Hikvision ESG reports, click here.

