DENPASAR, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision today announced the release of Hikvision Embedded Open Platform (HEOP) version 2.0 at its 2022 Shaping Intelligence Summit in Bali, Indonesia, which provides partners and developers with easier access to Hikvision AIoT hardware products and technologies to facilitate co-creation of value for customers.

An open ecosystem

Hikvision launches HEOP 2.0 to further strengthen its open AIoT ecosystem

Open technologies, platforms, and collaboration are crucial for the future adoption of AIoT, and the enhanced HEOP platform demonstrates how Hikvision seeks to help pave the way for AIoT innovation and co-creation. HEOP 2.0 provides Hikvision partners with a unified, open, and safe environment for application operation and management. Featuring an open architecture, the platform supports containerized, independent deployment, and embedded application of third-party algorithms or components on Hikvision hardware, thus creating integrated devices with high flexibility.

Compared with conventional HEOP software, HEOP 2.0 makes it easier for partners to deploy proprietary Deep Learning algorithms on Hikvision edge devices, and provides more intelligent and tailored applications for end users.

Two technical advantages

HEOP 2.0 is made possible by Hikvision's two cutting-edge technologies: 'Conch' container technology and the HikFlow algorithm development kit.

Hikvision's container technology is lightweight, secure, and has wide compatibility. It provides an independent running environment for applications, optimizes use of hardware resources, and enhances the level of security.

HikFlow is the core component of the HEOP platform, allowing third parties to run their Deep Learning algorithms on Hikvision devices. Its core advantage lies in support for multiple hardware platforms, rich Deep Learning operator generation process, and multiple algorithms running on the edge.

Together these technologies provide partners with a convenient and reliable route to market, that requires only minimum software development.

Three benefits of becoming a partner

There are three main benefits to becoming a HEOP partner with Hikvision.

Boosted efficiency and intelligence. Hikvision's new products are all developed based on the HEOP platform. By joining the HEOP ecosystem through Hikvision's Technology Partner Portal, developers can create apps that can run on Hikvision devices. They can also realize iterative development of intelligent AIOT application functions based on HEOP efficiently.

Hikvision's new products are all developed based on the HEOP platform. By joining the HEOP ecosystem through Hikvision's Technology Partner Portal, developers can create apps that can run on Hikvision devices. They can also realize iterative development of intelligent AIOT application functions based on HEOP efficiently. Access to expertise and service. Hikvision provides one-stop services - from documentation, training, and technical support, to facilitating partners' seamless integration into Hikvision ecosystem. Through cooperation, both parties can leverage the trend of edge intelligence and AIoT to provide vertical and intelligent solutions in varied business scenarios.

Hikvision provides one-stop services - from documentation, training, and technical support, to facilitating partners' seamless integration into Hikvision ecosystem. Through cooperation, both parties can leverage the trend of edge intelligence and AIoT to provide vertical and intelligent solutions in varied business scenarios. Global marketing network. Partners can also benefit from the go-to-market strategies, backed by Hikvision's global marketing networks and extensive business channels.

Find out more

For more details about the HEOP program, please visit Hikvision's Technology Partner Program Portal.

