Hikvision North America Unveils New Websites Designed for Partners

Managed by the Hikvision North America marketing team, the new websites were developed on a dynamic content management system and feature a responsive design optimized for mobile devices. The mobile element enhances the user experience for all, and will be particularly useful to techs in the field.

"Our integrator, A&E, distributor, and other partners told us they wanted a website that's fast, easy to navigate, and optimized for mobile devices," said Alex Asnovich, Head of Marketing, Hikvision North America. "Hikvision listened, and the new websites are designed with our partners in mind."

A complete overhaul of the user interface, improved navigation, and taxonomy in the new websites make it easier for Hikvision partners to find the Hikvision resource they're looking for. All North American websites are quickly updated with the latest products and resources.

Powered by Amazon Web Services, the Hikvision sites have faster page load times, and one consistent user interface for all customers, offering up-to-date tools and resources. External portals and logins have been eliminated. Hikvision HDPs, A&Es, and distributors can now create user accounts and log in to our website for exclusive access to privileged information.

To keep up with the latest Hikvision news, follow us on Twitter @HikvisionUSAinc and @HikvisionCanada

About Hikvision:

Hikvision is a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and other emerging technologies, and is the world's largest video surveillance manufacturer. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. Beyond security, Hikvision products provide important data and business intelligence for end users, which can be used to enable greater commercial success and more efficient operations. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Security Center.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hikvision-north-america-unveils-new-websites-designed-for-partners-300627269.html

SOURCE Hikvision USA Inc.