Hikvision posted a case study about the project on its website. OGSP specializes in surveillance systems that operate off the electrical grid, harnessing the sun to power video surveillance and live monitoring equipment.

OGSP installed four Hikvision DS-2CE4A220IW-AE 2MP Network PTZ Dome cameras atop a 24-foot base, and a Hikvision Embedded Plug & Play NVR (3 TB capacity) in a trailer on the site. The installation provided 360-degree, panoramic surveillance that doubled as a theft deterrent, while giving the dealership the flexibility to zoom in for further detail, scan recorded video for footage, and check in remotely from Hikvision's iVMS app via a smartphone or tablet. Hikvision's weatherproof cameras function in temperatures down to -30 degrees Celsius. The system can also be live monitored by central stations 24/7, where trespassers can be requested to leave through active bullhorns, and police can be immediately dispatched.

Cable theft at construction sites and hydro installations is a significant problem in Canada, and people can be harmed by live wires. "To counter this problem, prevent injuries and even death, and reduce construction site theft, we devised a more diverse system providing greater power with reliable, real-time monitoring, via third parties and superior area coverage," said Jeff Mcilveen, owner of OGSP.

Sean Harris, general manager for Ajax Hyundai, said, "Hikvision technology offers cost effective solutions that deliver the best image and video quality on the market. The diverse features and quality of the cameras is unmatched."

Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision USA Inc. and Hikvision Canada Inc., said the project highlights "our deep focus on partnering with our customers and helping them keep their customers' assets and property safe and secure."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hikvision-secures-canadian-car-dealership-using-innovative-off-grid-platform-300624586.html

SOURCE Hikvision