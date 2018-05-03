Hikvision Supports 23rd Annual Gala for Starlight Children's Foundation Canada

Hikvision was a Starlight Family sponsor and donated a Hikvision 4-camera kit for the gala's silent auction, which sold for $1,000. Hikvision distribution sales manager for Canada, Clark Northcott, attended the gala with his wife. The Northcotts have been a Starlight Family since January 2018, and their daughter Ella's dream trip was granted through the Starlight Wish Program, which gives a seriously ill child the opportunity to select a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"The gala was an inspiring event, and we were grateful to be there to help raise funds to support all the ways Starlight gives back to families such as ours. Starlight granted Ella's wish this year, and our family was flown to Florida for a week long, cost-free trip by the nonprofit," said Northcott. "Ella had a blast. We spent time at Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, with VIP passes to every ride and event at the parks. The trip helped our family experience a new sense of hope, strength and excitement; our worries were forgotten."

Held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto on April 21, 2018, the gala featured a dinner, silent auction, entertainment, and speeches from select Starlight Wish families. The Starlight Children's Foundation Canada has been transforming the lives of Canadian children who live with serious illness and their families, using its various programs to provide relief, entertainment, special family memories, and a renewed sense of strength and hope.

"The Starlight Foundation is an incredible organization, and Hikvision is proud we could raise funds with our Canadian team members to support their efforts for children living with serious illness and injury," said Alex Asnovich, Head of Marketing, Hikvision North America.

