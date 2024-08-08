HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has introduced its latest innovation in low-light imaging, the DarkFighter 2.0 technology, which uses AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) algorithms to optimize night-time imagery. Additionally, it is bringing a new generation of DeepinView cameras to the market. These new cameras feature enhanced performance and a range of intelligent features.

Evolution of DarkFighter technology

Hikvision unveils DarkFighter 2.0 technology and gen-2 DeepinView cameras

The journey of Hikvision's DarkFighter technology began with the original DarkFighter cameras, equipped with a large sensor to capture bright images in the dark. Subsequent developments introduced DarkFighterX and DarkFighterS, which offer better image clarity and color reproduction in low light.

DarkFighter 2.0 is a significant leap forward. It integrates advanced AI ISP to overcome common optical challenges in dynamic scenes. The resulting image and video quality is excellent regardless of the light conditions and movement speeds.

What will DarkFighter 2.0 change?

DarkFighter 2.0 enables high-quality, 24/7 colorful video capture in varying light. It provides precise details of objects in the dark, even when they move at different paces. The power of DarkFighter 2.0 is particularly effective in dynamic and complex scenes with ultra-low light, making it ideal for protecting places such as crossroads and parking lots around the clock. For instance, the technology can now capture the plate number of a speeding car in the dark while preserving details of other objects in the same scene. This was nearly impossible to achieve with conventional CCTV cameras.

DarkFighter 2.0's outstanding performance can be attributed to its new features. For example, the SharpMotion feature minimizes image noise and motion blur, while the ShotN feature helps capture clear images of various moving objects through flexible exposure settings. The technology also features Auto Wide Dynamic Range (AWDR) for smarter light adaptation and high frame rates for smoother motion capture.

Cameras empowered by DarkFighter 2.0

DarkFighter 2.0 is being integrated across Hikvision's camera lineups, starting with the Gen-2 DeepinView models. These new DeepinView cameras come equipped with full DarkFighter 2.0 features and other enhancements, such as dual AI capabilities. This dual AI functionality enables the simultaneous operation of two AI algorithms. For example, perimeter protection and ANPR can operate simultaneously on one Gen-2 DeepinView camera at a parking lot, making it versatile for complex applications.

Hikvision's launch of DarkFighter 2.0 technology and Gen-2 DeepinView cameras marks a new era in low-light imaging. These new products offer unparalleled image quality, advanced AI capabilities, and versatile features, set to provide unmatched performance and flexibility for a wide range of security demands.

DarkFighter 2.0 will soon be available in DeepinView-Series Omni Cameras, Ultra-Series X6 Cameras, and Ultra-Series PTZs, too. For more information, please visit the DarkFighter 2.0 core technology page.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.