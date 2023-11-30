Hikvision unveils enhanced HikCentral Professional 2.5 with add-on applications

News provided by

Hikvision Digital Technology

30 Nov, 2023, 02:38 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision announces the release of HikCentral Professional 2.5, an upgraded software for integrated security management. The new version features powerful application enhancements, streamlined functionality, and a broad spectrum of flexible add-on applications via the App Market, delivering customizable experience and effective day-to-day security management on a versatile platform.

Continue Reading
Hikvision unveils enhanced HikCentral Professional 2.5 with add-on applications
Hikvision unveils enhanced HikCentral Professional 2.5 with add-on applications

Fred Wu, the Product Director at Hikvision, said, "The release of HikCentral Professional 2.5 is a significant milestone for us and our customers. The upgraded software enables effective management of a wider range of activities on a single platform. We're excited to deliver this enhanced value to our customers."

Versatile add-on applications for diverse business requirements

HikCentral Professional 2.5 allows users to either opt for a full-scale installation or take a flexible approach, expanding their systems with additional features when necessary. With 15 optional add-on applications, HikCentral Professional 2.5 covers extensive businesses and security demands – from office buildings, logistic parks to bus stations. These add-ons include state-of-the-art features like smart walls, parking lot management, attendance management, on-board monitoring, portable enforcement, evidence management, AR, guard patrol, commercial display, security inspection, and more.

The new portable enforcement application greatly improves on-field security operations and management, enhancing the safety and efficiency of personnel with features such as pre-departure checks, real-time communication, and comprehensive duty records. Additionally, enhancements have been made to video, access control, on-board monitoring, which now offer advanced functionalities.

Simplified operations for a better user experience

HikCentral Professional 2.5 is designed to be user-friendly. The software's base package, consisting of video and access control, offers a foundation that requires only an i3-CPU and 4 GB RAM, making it easily accessible to most users.

Moreover, users will find an intuitive interface complete with wizard-guided operations, visualized metrics, AR live interactions, and dynamic E-Maps that facilitate data analysis, alarm management, and event tracking, promoting operational efficiency across various sites.

Stronger integration capabilities with OpenAPIs

The open architecture of HikCentral Professional 2.5 allows for seamless integration to various systems (e.g., WMS, AMS/CMS, BMS) and the management of third-party devices (e.g., cameras, alarm panels, HVACs, NVRs) through standardized protocols like Onvif, BACnet, and SIA.

The inclusion of professional APIs and a web-based no-plugin solution ensure functionality extension beyond security to meet diverse demands and requirements. Meanwhile, the accessible technical documentation and sample codes help users ease the system construction process.

To explore more about the HikCentral Professional 2.5 and its new enhancements, please click here.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Also from this source

Hikvision and Logistics Management Magazine unveil new white paper on AI-driven innovations in logistics

Hikvision and Logistics Management Magazine unveil new white paper on AI-driven innovations in logistics

As a response to the rapidly changing dynamics due to urbanization and the surge of e-commerce, logistics businesses have been faced with the...
Survey reveals significant awareness of green initiatives in the security industry

Survey reveals significant awareness of green initiatives in the security industry

Hikvision and asmag.com have recently conducted a collaborative survey, researching market sentiment towards green practices and technologies within...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.