Hikvision unveils its digital showroom, bringing a new virtual experience to customers worldwide

"Digital communication is becoming a long-term trend and is profoundly changing our marketing strategy, platforms and content," said Keen Yao, Vice President of Hikvision. "We are very happy to unveil the digital showroom, and to interact with customers and partners in more direct ways."

With the showroom, leading technologies, products and solutions from Hikvision have been presented in creative and interactive ways, bringing new experiences to visitors. Selectable topics and a stereo content structure make information searching quite easy, and since it's online, people can visit at any time and from any place. The showroom will be continuously updated, enabling customers and partners to get all the latest information they need to design security systems, boost their business, and more.

"We will actively embrace changes and explore more digital means, such as live online webcasts, creative social media interactions, and online community marketing. All the while, we're continuing to create high-quality digital content, build efficient digital marketing platforms, and deliver values of our products and solutions to customers," said Yao.

To discover more about the Hikvision Digital Showroom, please follow the link here.

