Hikvision unveils the 2nd generation professional access control, bringing upgraded access management experience

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has unveiled its second generation professional access control products. The new products and functionalities represent a significant leap forward in access management and include innovations for web management, flexible authentication, professional access applications and converged & unified security solutions.

The launch, which happened during a global online event last month, featured Hikvision's access control product team who elaborated on the latest access control trends as well as Hikvision's innovations in the field.

Hikvision 2nd Generation Access Control Launch Event Hikvision unveils the 2nd generation professional access control

"Throughout the past decade, Hikvision has remained steadfast in propelling the industry forward and pioneering ground breaking innovations in the realm of professional access control," says Wayne Wu, Director of Access Control and Video Intercom Products at Hikvision. "Our second generation professional access control products incorporate technologies such as web management, updating the entire access management experience for users."

Key benefits of the second generation access control products

With a focus on providing seamless and efficient access management, Hikvision's second generation professional access control products encompass a wide range of powerful features and functionalities. These include:

Easy web management

The new products support seamless configuration and operation of the access control system through a user-friendly web management interface which can be managed either via a PC or a mobile device in AP mode. Flexible authentication options

Users can now choose from a wide variety of authentication methods including traditional card, authentication, fingerprint, and PIN code, to more modern mobile identity checking technologies including Bluetooth, NFC, and QR code. Professional access applications

The second generation products provide advanced access strategies to enhance security and refine access control based on specific needs. These strategies include multi-door interlocking, anti-passback, First Person In, and multi-factor authentication. The customizable Wiegand & OSDP V2.X also contributes to a robust and efficient access control system. Converged and unified security solution

Hikvision's access control solutions go beyond just access control management. They seamlessly integrate with Hikvision's video security, video intercom, and alarm systems, providing a unified security solution.

Key products of Hikvision's second generation professional access control solution

DS-K2700X series access controller: professional control, flexible management

- High-capacity applications with up to 100,000 users, 200,000 cards, and 600,000 events

- Flexible installation options, backup battery support, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) power supply

- RS-485 cascading capability to manage up to 128 doors with 62 access modules or 68 doors with 32 access modules for redundant protection

- Easy management with web management, step-by-step Wizards, and a choice between HikCentral (for on-premises deployment) or Hik-Connect 6.0 (for cloud-based deployment)

DS-K1109 series reader: embedded mobile access technologies

- Used in combination with the K27 controller

- Supports mobile access technologies such as NFC, QR code, and Bluetooth

DS-K1T805 & 502 series vandal-proof access control terminals: unified security with robust protection

DS-K1T502 series:

- Superior protection with IP65 & IK09 ratings

- Sturdy zinc alloy construction

- Flexible authentication options: m, PIN code, fingerprint, mobile credentials

- All-in-one management of access control, video intercom, and video security

DS-K1T805 series:

- Reliable outdoor access with IP65 & IK08 ratings

- Durable aluminium alloy materials

- Flexible authentication options: card, PIN code, fingerprint, mobile credentials

- Slim design for space-limited areas without compromising performance or functionality

Find out more

All Hikvision second generation professional access control terminals are available to order now.

