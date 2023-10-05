HiLabs' AI engine processes clinical data 100x faster than humans, unlocks unused data

The novel tech, debuting at HLTH, uncovers actionable patient insights in near real-time.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs' AI-powered engine, MCheck, proves capable of ingesting, indexing, and summarizing clinical data 100 times faster than humans, building on the engine's capabilities in provider data recently published in JAMA.

HiLabs' MCheck Clinical:

  • Cleans clinical and supplemental data 100x faster than human operators.
  • Unlocks hidden potential to improve patient outcomes.
  • Launches next week at HLTH in Las Vegas.

Dr. Neel Butala, Assistant Professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at HiLabs says, "MCheck creates an entirely new frontier in how we use clinical data, allowing us as clinicians to make sure the right patients are getting the right care before it's too late."

Clinical data contains enormous potential to uncover patient insights and improve health on a population level. Health plans receive a tremendous volume of supplemental data (such as physician notes, labs, or pharmacy records), which has critical implications for quality ratings and physician reimbursements, but it is delivered in disparate formats. This dirty data creates a prohibitive manual lift to standardize and organize it into a meaningful resource. Today, only a fraction of these rich data sources can be analyzed, leaving the potential benefits untapped.

HiLabs' AI engine, MCheck, successfully completed the complex task of standardizing such clinical and supplemental data sources for a national health plan at a rate 100 times faster than their current labor-intensive operations. This milestone paves the way for novel patient insights and improved care by tapping into vast amounts of previously unused data.

"What used to take an entire team weeks, MCheck can achieve in a few hours," says Butala. "This technology enhances MCheck's other capabilities of indexing clinical charts and automatically generating curated summaries using advanced AI techniques like computer vision and large language models."

HiLabs will showcase MCheck at the upcoming HLTH conference.

HiLabs CEO and Co-founder Amit Garg says, "We founded HiLabs nine years ago with the mission of being able to predict who will get sick when. This breakthrough with MCheck brings us closer to true predictive healthcare, enabling precise clinical decision-making at a scale previously unseen." 

HLTH takes place in Las Vegas, October 8-11.

HiLabs is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions to clean dirty data, unlocking its hidden potential for healthcare transformation. HiLabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes.

For inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE HiLabs

