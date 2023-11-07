HiLabs Grows Product Delivery Leadership With Sumeet Seth and Harsh Vardhan

HiLab's product leadership additions underscore the AI health tech's commitment to customer success amid rapid growth.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs, maker of the healthcare data AI engine MCheck, announced it has added two leadership positions to its Product Delivery team. Sumeet Seth joins as SVP and Head of Product Delivery, along with Harsh Vardhan as VP of Product Delivery.

"I am delighted to welcome Sumeet and Harsh as HiLabs enters a period of rapid growth and ahead of new product innovations on the horizon. As visionary leaders in product development in technology, finance, and healthcare, their breadth of experience highlights our commitment to premium product innovation and delivery for our customers, with an emphasis on operational efficiency, revenue maximization, and member experience." Amit Garg, CEO and co-founder of HiLabs.

Sumeet brings over 20 years of expertise in managing product strategy in technology-driven healthcare and finance firms to his new role at HiLabs. Sumeet will oversee all aspects of design, adoption, and scaling of new product lines aimed at helping health plans transition from legacy technologies to innovative solutions steeped in advanced AI techniques. He joins HiLabs from the health IT firm Next Phase Solutions and Services, where he served as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing delivery and implementation of AI solutions for major healthcare customers. Sumeet's depth of experience in the healthcare and finance sectors includes technology leadership roles at Inovalon, CareFirst BCBS, and Prudential.

Harsh Vardhan also boasts over 20 years' experience, most recently leading the product management team for several payer value streams at Centene. He brings value-based care experience from Lumeris and Essence Healthcare. Harsh's background in the finance sector includes leadership roles at Bank of America and Deutsche Bank.

"HiLabs is a market leader in AI in healthcare and is poised to enter a period of rapid growth," says Sumeet. "Demand for solutions to clean the proliferation of dirty healthcare data to make it actionable is reaching new heights. Amit's visionary leadership, HiLabs' brilliant AI/ML team, and collaborative customer relationships create a winning combination for long-term success in this growing market."

HiLabs is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions to clean dirty data, unlocking its hidden potential for healthcare transformation. HiLabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes.

SOURCE HiLabs