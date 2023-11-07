HiLabs Grows Product Delivery Leadership With Sumeet Seth and Harsh Vardhan

News provided by

HiLabs

07 Nov, 2023, 11:07 ET

HiLab's product leadership additions underscore the AI health tech's commitment to customer success amid rapid growth. 

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs, maker of the healthcare data AI engine MCheck, announced it has added two leadership positions to its Product Delivery team. Sumeet Seth joins as SVP and Head of Product Delivery, along with Harsh Vardhan as VP of Product Delivery.  

"I am delighted to welcome Sumeet and Harsh as HiLabs enters a period of rapid growth and ahead of new product innovations on the horizon. As visionary leaders in product development in technology, finance, and healthcare, their breadth of experience highlights our commitment to premium product innovation and delivery for our customers, with an emphasis on operational efficiency, revenue maximization, and member experience." Amit Garg, CEO and co-founder of HiLabs. 

Sumeet brings over 20 years of expertise in managing product strategy in technology-driven healthcare and finance firms to his new role at HiLabs. Sumeet will oversee all aspects of design, adoption, and scaling of new product lines aimed at helping health plans transition from legacy technologies to innovative solutions steeped in advanced AI techniques. He joins HiLabs from the health IT firm Next Phase Solutions and Services, where he served as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing delivery and implementation of AI solutions for major healthcare customers. Sumeet's depth of experience in the healthcare and finance sectors includes technology leadership roles at Inovalon, CareFirst BCBS, and Prudential.

Harsh Vardhan also boasts over 20 years' experience, most recently leading the product management team for several payer value streams at Centene. He brings value-based care experience from Lumeris and Essence Healthcare. Harsh's background in the finance sector includes leadership roles at Bank of America and Deutsche Bank.

"HiLabs is a market leader in AI in healthcare and is poised to enter a period of rapid growth," says Sumeet. "Demand for solutions to clean the proliferation of dirty healthcare data to make it actionable is reaching new heights. Amit's visionary leadership, HiLabs' brilliant AI/ML team, and collaborative customer relationships create a winning combination for long-term success in this growing market."

HiLabs is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions to clean dirty data, unlocking its hidden potential for healthcare transformation. HiLabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes.

SOURCE HiLabs

Also from this source

HiLabs' AI engine processes clinical data 100x faster than humans, unlocks unused data

HiLabs' AI engine processes clinical data 100x faster than humans, unlocks unused data

HiLabs' AI-powered engine, MCheck, proves capable of ingesting, indexing, and summarizing clinical data 100 times faster than humans, building on the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.