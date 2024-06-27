HiLabs Study Featured in MedPAC June 2024 Report to Congress Highlights Alarming Inconsistencies in Provider Directories

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs, a leader in AI-powered solutions for healthcare data management, is proud to announce that a study utilizing HiLabs technology and conducted by its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Neel Butala, has been prominently featured in the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission's June report to Congress in its discussion of Medicare Advantage Provider Networks. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) is an independent congressional agency that advises the U.S. Congress on the Medicare program.

The HiLabs study, initially published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), highlights significant discrepancies in provider directories, raising concerns about the impact on patients' access to timely care. The study examined data from 449,282 U.S. physicians and found that 81% of provider entries had inconsistencies across five major health plans. This widespread issue underscores the urgent need for improved provider data management practices.

"We are honored to have our study recognized in the MedPAC report to Congress," said Dr. Neel Butala, the lead author of the study. "These findings illuminate a critical problem that affects patient care. Provider directory accuracy is essential for ensuring patients have access to the right care, at the right time."

The study's findings have significant implications for both healthcare providers and patients. Inaccurate provider directories can lead to delayed care, surprise billing, and the creation of ghost networks. These issues have recently drawn the attention of regulators and lawmakers. An increasing amount of legislation, such as the No Surprises Act, focuses on protecting patients from issues that stem from errors in provider data.

"This recognition by MedPAC is a testament to the critical importance of accurate provider data," said Amit Garg, CEO of HiLabs. "Highlighting the study's impact in such a prominent report is an important example of how AI solutions can effectively address real-world challenges. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we were able to identify and analyze discrepancies in provider directories, showcasing the practical applications of AI in healthcare to improve patient outcomes."

About HiLabs

