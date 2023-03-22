HiLabs Unveils Next-Generation Healthcare AI Data Quality Engine at ViVE Following JAMA Provider Directory Study

The novel technology solution addresses a key unmet need to address provider directory accuracy.

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for healthcare, will unveil a new AI data quality engine at the upcoming ViVE 2023 conference in Nashville, TN.

HiLabs and University of Colorado researchers used this AI engine to help analyze provider directory accuracy for over 40% of U.S. physicians. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found inconsistencies for 81% of physicians examined across 5 large national health plans, despite rules on directory accuracy in the No Surprises Act.

"This was a huge advancement," says Dr. Neel Butala the study's primary author and Assistant Professor at University Colorado School of Medicine. "Not only from a health policy perspective with regards to the study results, but also from a technology perspective. The sophistication of the AI algorithms used is quite significant. This can pave the way for more effective AI applications in healthcare data analysis."

HiLabs will showcase the new technology at the upcoming ViVE healthcare conference by proactively analyzing the provider directory accuracy for any health plan in the US.

"Lots of people talk about AI in healthcare, but it's rare you can actually show its value immediately," says HiLabs CEO and Co-founder Amit Garg. "The fact that we can discover dirty data and quantify its effects, like how often patients are sent to the wrong doctors, has a huge impact on patients, both now and in the future. This will revolutionize the way people find their doctors and receive care."

ViVE will take place in Nashville, TN from March 26th-29th, 2023. Health plans are invited to analyze their directory accuracy by contacting HiLabs directly via their website.

Hilabs is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for healthcare. The company's technology leverages the power of machine learning and natural language processing to extract valuable insights from unstructured clinical data, enabling healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. Hilabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes, visit http://www.hilabs.com .

