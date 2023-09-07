Hiland Dairy, 2% White Milk, Produced in Norman, Oklahoma, Earns Top Honors at the 2023 World Dairy Product Awards

Hiland Dairy Foods Company

07 Sep, 2023, 08:57 ET

Hiland was awarded an additional 19 wins in other categories in the prestigious dairy competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiland Dairy's Norman, Oklahoma, plant has earned the Grade A Grand Champion Award for its 2% white milk at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Hiland's 2% white milk beat other flavorful dairy products like dips, sour cream, yogurt, and cottage cheese to win the Grade A Grand Champion.

The national competition, held over three days, received products from 43 states. Products in 96 classes included ice cream, gelato, cheese, yogurt, butter, sour cream, fluid milk, whipping cream, cottage cheese, dairy dips, whey, and dried milk. There is also a class for creative and innovative products that grows each year.

"We are incredibly proud that our 2% white milk, produced here in Norman, was named the Grade A Grand Champion at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. This is a testament to our team and our commitment to taste, quality, and freshness, proving our milk is the best of the best," said Ron Clark, General Manager of Hiland Dairy, Norman, Oklahoma.

Hiland Dairy's Product Winners in the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship

Grade A Grand Champion:
2% White Milk – Norman, Oklahoma

1st Place:
2% White Milk – Norman, Oklahoma
1% Buttermilk – Springfield, Missouri
Whipping Cream – Wichita, Kansas
Mango Drinkable Yogurt – Chandler, Oklahoma
Lite Sour Cream – Omaha, Nebraska

2nd Place:
2% Low-fat Chocolate Milk – Kansas City, Missouri
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk – Kansas City, Missouri
Low-fat Buttermilk – Chandler, Oklahoma
Half and Half – Conroe, Texas
Pina Colada Drinkable Yogurt – Chandler, Oklahoma
French Onion Dip – Norman, Oklahoma
Southwest Dip – Norman, Oklahoma
Hispanic Crema Salvadorena – Norman, Oklahoma
Chocolate Ice Cream – Springfield, Missouri
Cold Brew Cookies Ice Cream – Springfield, Missouri

3rd Place:
2% White Milk – Dallas, Texas
Whipping Cream – Kansas City, Kansas
Salsa Dip – Omaha, Nebraska
Hispanic Crema Mexicana – Norman, Oklahoma

About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland is a farmer-owned company with almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.

Media Contact:
Kathy Broniecki
402-558-0637 ext 107
[email protected] 

