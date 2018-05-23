Hiland Dairy Launches New Ice Cream Packaging Along with Three New Flavors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Made with fresh, pure milk from local Hiland Dairy farmers, Hiland Ice Cream is a timeless treat synonymous with summertime. And, to celebrate summer, Hiland Dairy is introducing three new ice cream flavors of its premium ice cream:

Hiland Time Traveler — Inspired by the revolutionary new Time Traveler roller coaster at Silver Dollar City , billed as the world's fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster. The new ice cream flavor features French silk ice cream spun with marshmallow bonbons, chocolate flakes and thick fudge sauce.

— Inspired by the revolutionary new Time Traveler roller coaster at , billed as the world's fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster. The new ice cream flavor features French silk ice cream spun with marshmallow bonbons, chocolate flakes and thick fudge sauce. Caramel Waffle Cone — Caramel ice cream with milk chocolate swirls and fudge covered waffle cone pieces.

Caramel ice cream with milk chocolate swirls and fudge covered waffle cone pieces. Cherry Chocolate Chunk — Cherry-flavored ice cream with pieces of real cherries and chocolate chunks.

All three new premium flavors are available in 48-ounce and 16-ounce containers and are available at retail locations where Hiland Dairy products are sold.

In addition to the new flavors, Hiland Dairy is introducing new packages that feature crisp graphics with light blue backgrounds. More importantly, Hiland redesigned the packaging in response to consumer and grocer requests for more food label transparency and less packaging waste.

"The new packages align with our improved transparency in food labeling, which we began implementing earlier this year with double labels on our milk products," said Rick Beaman, vice president, Hiland Dairy.

"We also wanted our ice cream packaging to create less consumer waste in landfills, and that's part of our commitment to sustainability and preserving the planet for future generations," Beaman said. "And, as we celebrate 80 years of Hiland Dairy, we thought a new ice cream package would help celebrate our longevity."

For 80 years, Hiland Dairy Foods has proudly supported the communities we live in and the businesses whose customers rely on our wholesome products every day. Hiland is owned by local dairy farmers who provide the fresh, delicious milk for our products, and we have farmer-owners within miles of each of our plants.

Part of caring about our communities is caring about our ecological footprint — about preserving water, land and natural resources for our future generations — so we reduce waste, reuse resources and recycle what we can at every opportunity.

As a full-service dairy, Hiland provides a wide array of products, including milk, buttermilk, eggnog, ice cream, yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream and dips, half and half, whipping cream, butter, and cheese. We also produce and distribute fresh juices, lemonade, fruit punch, Red Diamond Tea, YoPhoria Smoothies, a full line of iced coffee, lactose-free milk, organic milk, almond milk and soy milk. And, Hiland Dairy milk is always tested for antibiotics and contains no artificial growth hormones. For more information about Hiland Dairy and its products, please visit our media center.

