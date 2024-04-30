Hiland Dairy's Fire in The Hole® Ice Cream Now Available in Stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiland Dairy proudly announces its latest creation, Fire in The Hole® ice cream, inspired by the excitement of Silver Dollar City's new indoor family coaster, is now available in stores. This launch ignites the spirit of adventure and the rich history of the Ozarks, bringing a thrilling taste experience to ice cream enthusiasts.

After much anticipation, the Fire in The Hole® ice cream has landed on store shelves. It delivers a mouthwatering blend of creamy marshmallow-flavored ice cream swirled with rich chocolate ribbons and sprinkled with crunchy graham cracker pieces. This flavor, reminiscent of a fireside s'mores experience, pays tribute to the legendary night when the Baldknobbers set fire to the mining town of Marmaros, encapsulating a piece of history with every scoop.

"The excitement surrounding the new Fire in The Hole® family coaster has been contagious, and we are delighted to extend this experience to ice cream lovers across Hiland's markets. It's a flavor that not only celebrates the roller coaster but also the delicious taste of a s'more. We're inviting everyone to savor this new classic," said Sarah Carey, marketing manager of Hiland Dairy.

The collaboration between Hiland Dairy and Silver Dollar City® has previously churned out two unforgettable ice cream flavors, Time Traveler and Outlaw Run. Now, with Fire in The Hole® ice cream hitting the market, it's a continued pledge to create extraordinary moments for its customers. The flavor debuted with exclusive tastings at Silver Dollar City's Hannah's Ice Cream Shop, and now it's rolling out for all to enjoy.

As the spring season blooms, so does the excitement for Silver Dollar City's newest attraction. The new Fire in The Hole® indoor family coaster promises to give thrills and family fun. This flavor is not just a treat; it's a ticket to a nostalgic and adventurous ride through the palate.

About Hiland Dairy Foods

Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR CITY

Opened more than six decades ago and internationally awarded for excellence in theme, presentation, and operations, Silver Dollar City is an 1880s theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains. Founded atop a massive National Landmark and Missouri's deepest cave, and underneath a lush tree canopy, Silver Dollar City offers 40 unique rides & attractions, including record-breaking roller coasters; a demonstrating crafts colony 100 artisans strong; and nine world-class festivals & events featuring a variety of entertainment and live concerts. Known for lovingly handcrafting one-of-a-kind experiences, Silver Dollar City features home-style foods emphasizing specialty items, festival specials, tasting passports, and its famous cinnamon bread and bakery goods. The City opens mid-March for spring break and operates through December 30. For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com

