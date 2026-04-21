Hilary Duff Partners with Ladder to Help Women Build Strength

View the 'Hilary Duff Trains on Ladder' campaign HERE.

"For years I avoided the weight room and thought that lifting makes you bulky or overly muscular. Like many women, I did a lot of cardio and viewed working out as the way to stay fit. Years ago my training shifted more to strength training, and everything changed for me - how I feel, how I move, how I sleep, how I perform in every area of my life," said Hilary Duff. "Being able to carry my kids and give my best on stage, all while feeling confident in my body, is everything. Strength training gives me that."

Ladder makes it easy to plan and maintain a consistent strength training routine, with progressive workout plans in a range of modalities. With the Ladder app, Hilary has a daily plan for every workout, removing the guesswork of what to do at the gym, no matter where she is.

"The mental load of fitness is real. What I've learned through my own fitness journey is that it's not motivation that keeps you consistent and moving toward your goals. It's having a plan. Ladder is that plan," said Duff. "I have limited time to get a workout in, and the last thing I have mental space for is figuring out what to do when I'm in the gym. That's exactly what Ladder solves. And for all parents, and moms especially, removing one more decision from the day is a big deal."

Ladder's partnership with Hilary Duff reflects a broader cultural shift that is already underway. Women are changing how they work out, and, more importantly, how they define success. The change is measurable - the share of women on Ladder who define fitness success as gaining strength has quadrupled since starting with Ladder, from 9.7% to 41.5%*. More than half of female Ladder members have a fitness goal beyond weight loss entirely*.

Ladder makes meeting these goals approachable with strength training plans developed by expert coaches who guide you through every workout. The results follow, with 83% of female Ladder members reporting feeling stronger since joining, and 80% saying that they're working out more*.

"What I love about Ladder is that it's simple. It takes the guesswork out of strength training completely. It's not a library of random workouts you have to sort through, but a real coach telling me exactly what to do each day," said Duff. "I open the app, my workout is right there, I press play, and go."

For Ladder, the partnership with Hilary was a natural fit. "Hilary Duff believes what we believe, that women deserve to feel strong," said Ladder CEO Greg Stewart. "Her story mirrors what we hear from hundreds of thousands of women on Ladder. Hilary overcame the same misconceptions about strength training, reframed her fitness goals, and found that building strength changed everything. We're excited to partner with Hilary to introduce more women to strength training through Ladder."

With 400,000 members worldwide, 80% of whom are women, Ladder has become the leading destination for strength training, giving busy moms like Hilary Duff a plan to build strength and perform their best in every aspect of their lives.

To learn more, visit joinladder.com, and follow along on social at @joinladder.

*Based on Ladder Trial Onboarding Quiz and Ladder's December 2025 Member-wide Survey.

About Ladder

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ladder is the #1 strength training app for people who are serious about their health and fitness. Ladder makes it easy to plan and maintain a consistent strength training routine. With new workouts each week from expert coaches, Ladder members can follow progressive workout plans in a variety of modalities, including Pilates, HIIT, bodybuilding, hybrid training, kettlebells, yoga, prenatal strength training, and more.

Ladder maintains a 4.95 rating on the App Store across more than 150,000 reviews and has been recognized by Apple with its Editors' Choice award and as a Finalist for 2025 iPhone App of the Year. Take a free quiz to find your ideal training plan and start your 7-day free trial today—no credit card required. Visit joinladder.com.

Ladder — Your Workouts. Your Nutrition. Your Plan.

About Hilary Duff

One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff returns to the pop world with her boldest and most self-assured project yet, luck… or something. After rising to fame as the titular star of the Disney Channel blockbuster, "Lizzie McGuire," Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean"), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's "Younger."

Now signed to Atlantic Records, Duff is launching a thrilling new chapter with her recently released sixth studio album, luck... or something, her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed Sheeran). luck… or something debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and becoming the second-largest debut for a female artist this year. Garnering critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour and more, the project officially became her sixth career Top 5 entry while simultaneously landing at #2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. Internationally, luck… or something has soared to the top of the charts with Top 5 debuts in 6 countries, including #1 in Canada and Australia. The album has received critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour & more. Marking her first major tour in over 18 years, Duff's upcoming global headline "the lucky me tour" has sold out 50 shows worldwide. The run spans seven countries, with dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand including SOLD-OUT performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

FIMI Group represented Ladder in this partnership.

Press Contact: The Romans, [email protected]

Hilary Duff Press Contacts:

Andrew George, Atlantic Records, [email protected]

Paige Rosoff, Atlantic Records, [email protected]

SOURCE Ladder