Hilb Group Acquires Massachusetts-based Cook & Company Insurance Services, Adds to New England Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that effective August 1, 2022, it has partnered with Massachusetts-based Cook & Company Insurance Services, further building on the company's employee benefits offerings and presence throughout New England.

Based in Hanover, Massachusetts, Cook & Company features decades of experience providing unique health plan consulting solutions and brokerage services to employers throughout the market, including a specialized focus on medical stop-loss and serving municipalities. Agency Principal Sue Shillue, an expert in her field, and her team of insurance professionals will join Hilb Group's New England regional operations.

"Cook & Company is proud of the reputation for excellent service and results that we have established with our clients," stated Sue Shillue. "We are excited to join Hilb Group as this partnership will provide us the opportunity to continue our growth while presenting greater product offerings and nationwide resources to our customers."

"We are pleased to welcome Cook & Company Insurance Services," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "The team has an established history of delivering innovative, customized solutions to their clients and represents a great addition to our company and strategic vision. I look forward to collaborating for the future."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 140 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC