Hilb Group Expands in Tri-State Region with Acquisition of New Jersey Property and Casualty Firm

Nov 25, 2025

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilb Group today announced the acquisition of a New Jersey-based property and casualty business, effective November 1, 2025.  This addition strengthens Hilb Group's growing footprint across the Tri-State region.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 190 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 32 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

