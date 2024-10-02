Hilbert Capital's V1 Fund Tokenized by Fortunafi on Coinbase's Base

The Hilbert V1 Fund aims to deliver absolute returns through an algorithmic market-neutral strategy. The fund leverages a range of properties of the broader cryptoasset markets to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Since 2017, Hilbert Capital has been researching, developing, and implementing quantitative trading strategies and boasts a 7-year strategy performance track record alongside a team of 16 investment professionals, including 4 quantitative PhDs.

Nick Garcia, CEO and founder of Fortunafi, the platform tokenizing the Hilbert V1 fund commented, "Hilbert boasts an exceptional team with a first-class trading operation and will be instrumental in helping expand Reservoir's reach. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, the relentless rise of tokenization and stablecoins, as well as the success of Hilbert's V1 fund, we know this latest integration will be well received."

Hilbert Group CEO Niclas Sandström stated, "We see Fortunafi as one of the best crypto operators, and we look forward to unlocking several synergies following this latest partnership. This launch is a win for Fortunafi and a win for Hilbert, as we’ve established a new way of sourcing assets where we can grow alongside Fortunafi's TAP app, and in return, we are responsible for generating a robust yield for protocol users. In the crypto world, this is a DeFi approach to sourcing assets under management, i.e., a decentralized way where there will be inflow into our strategy when someone buys Fortunafi's tokenized product."

About Fortunafi

Fortunafi is a leading onchain financial institution spearheading advancements in the Real World Assets (RWA) sector. Through key partnerships and integrations, Fortunafi delivers the tokenization of RWAs onchain to bring DeFi-structured yield products, alternative lending, and all-in-one liquidity solutions to financial institutions, startups, and investors. In contrast to traditional capital markets and securitizations, Fortunafi eliminates rent-seeking capital market participants and verticalizes the entire process from asset creation to the final onchain tokenization.

Get started today by visiting Fortunafi's TAP app .

SOURCE Fortunafi