Hilco Commercial Industrial and Ritchie Bros. Selected to Oversee Sale of Highway Equipment Company Assets

Asset sale offers unique opportunity to acquire extensive highway, construction, and material handling equipment across multiple states

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Ritchie Bros.) are pleased to announce their engagement to monetize assets owned by Highway Equipment Company, a trusted name in material handling equipment. Established in 1933, the Pennsylvania-based company was one of America's leading providers of highway, construction, oil and gas, mining, quarry and industrial material handling equipment for over 90 years.

The asset sale will make available an impressive selection of equipment, including a vast assortment of yellow iron, attachments, compaction equipment, articulated dump trucks, aggregate crushing machinery, and hundreds of other essential support assets. Interested buyers have a valuable opportunity to secure quality machinery suited to a wide range of applications within these industries. The more than 2,700 assets will include:

10+ Mobile Crushing Units

15+ Tracked Screening Plants

35+ Tracked Excavators

20+ Articulated Dump Trucks

15+ Crawler Tractors

20+ Wheel Loaders

30+ Track Loaders

40+ Skid Steers

"Our engagement to monetize Highway Equipment Company's assets reflects our dedication to providing effective solutions for transitioning asset portfolios," said Brent Bonham, Managing Director at Hilco Commercial Industrial. "This sale enables industry players to obtain high-quality equipment, reinforcing their operations with assets built for demanding applications."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Hilco Commercial Industrial to showcase this impressive array of equipment assets to buyers worldwide," said Jake Lawson, President, Ritchie Bros. North American Sales. "Together, we're committed to leveraging our combined expertise and vast buyer network to deliver maximum visibility and foster strong, competitive bidding for every asset."

For details on available assets and acquisition procedures, interested parties are encouraged to contact Hilco Commercial Industrial or visit www.ironplanet.com/Highway-Equipment. Comprehensive information and a catalog of assets will be provided upon request.

