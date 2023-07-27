Hilco Commercial Industrial Unveils Strategic Changes and Reinforces Commitment to Actionable Capital Solutions in the Middle-Market

Hilco Commercial Industrial

27 Jul, 2023, 08:55 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI), a leading investment platform specializing in asset-based capital solutions, is proud to announce exciting organizational changes aimed at bolstering its commercial and industrial investment capabilities. Leveraging Hilco Global's extensive asset valuation expertise and operational proficiency, HCI is set to deliver exceptional value to middle-market industrial businesses across North America.

Steven Tanzi, Chief Executive Officer - Hilco Commercial Industrial
HCI's restructured team is driven by a clear investment focus, targeting key areas including Going Concern Acquisitions, Elongated Wind-downs, Special Situations Lending, and Asset Monetization/M&A Facilitation. With a renewed commitment to specific industries where their expertise can make a profound impact, HCI is poised to excel in Pulp, Paper, and Packaging, Oil and Gas, Automotive and Mobility, Chemicals, Steel and Metal Production, Generation and Utilities, Heavy and Light Industrial, Food and Beverage, and Transportation and Distribution sectors.

Under the leadership of the HCI executive team, HCI is well-positioned to seize complex and multi-asset commercial and industrial investment opportunities. The executive team comprises: 

Leadership 

Steven Tanzi
Chief Executive Officer
Hilco Commercial Industrial
847.504.2468
[email protected]
Rob Wilson
Chief Financial Officer
Hilco Commercial Industrial
847.849.2962
[email protected]
Brent Bonham
Executive Vice President
Hilco Commercial Industrial
616.328.6890
[email protected]

In addition to the executive team, HCI boasts a talented group of professionals specializing in New Business and Execution, who will play pivotal roles in driving the company's vision forward:

New Business

Thomas J. Boniface
Senior Vice President
Hilco Commercial Industrial
847.418.2091
[email protected]

Heather Morgan
Senior Vice President
Hilco Commercial Industrial
760.390.8266
[email protected]

Execution

John Sharpe
Executive Vice President
Hilco Commercial Industrial
847.504.2468
[email protected]

Mallory Rittgarn
Senior Vice President
Hilco Commercial Industrial
630.788.7711
[email protected]

Daniel Pravich
Senior Associate
Hilco Commercial Industrial
331.465.4648
[email protected]

Mimoza Rroji and Kirstin Clar assist the HCI Team in the Financial Close process and Back Office Support.

"With our vast experience spanning virtually every industry and asset class, Hilco Commercial Industrial is uniquely positioned to understand the complex needs of our partners," says Steven Tanzi, CEO of Hilco Commercial Industrial. "With our dedicated team and the comprehensive resources of the Hilco Global platform, we are committed to delivering strategic investments that drive growth and maximize value while empowering commercial and industrial businesses with our innovative investment solutions.  These solutions could include becoming an important part of the Hilco family of portfolio companies, providing capital through a special situation financing solution or a monetization event helping to navigate through challenging waters and providing liquidity."

With these strategic changes, HCI is well-equipped to navigate an exciting journey throughout the remainder of 2023.

About Hilco Commercial Industrial:
Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI) (www.HilcoCI.com) is the preeminent global authority on providing clients with highly customized acquisition, disposition, and advisory solutions with respect to commercial and industrial assets, as well as providing bespoke capital solutions. Based upon a thorough understanding of its clients' assets and the intricacies of the business operations that utilize those assets, HCI has established a dependable reputation for delivering results to companies at every stage of their life cycles.

Hilco Commercial Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

