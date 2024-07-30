Hilco Consumer-Retail Acquires Hanes' Brick and Mortar Store Operations as Part of Strategic Growth Plan

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Consumer-Retail (HCR) is proud to announce the acquisition of operations for Hanes Outlet and Maidenform stores was completed on July 27, 2024. This strategic move aims to leverage HCR's revolutionary RevUp program, which combines a state-of-the-art Virtual Store Management platform with retail experts. RevUp will enable us to achieve unparalleled brick and mortar performance by focusing on our store teams' and our customers' in-store experience. Our customers should continue to expect great brands and great products at great values and should also expect a new in-store experience rolled out over the coming weeks!

HCR's priority is to retain the Hanes Outlet and Maidenform store teams. To that end, we are eager to work with landlords to gain their support, enabling us to maximize the size of the go-forward chain. HCR plans to work closely with landlords to ensure long-term success of the new enterprise. Landlords may also reach out to HCR's dedicated landlord contact below.

Among other things, as part of this transition, HCR will also introduce new Corporate and Operational leadership. These HCR team members have begun reaching out to ALL store teams to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition.

At the center of this acquisition is HCR's RevUp program, which combines Restore for Retail's Virtual Store Management platform and 30+ years of retail operational expertise, putting store teams and customers at the forefront of everything that happens in stores. RevUp represents the synergy of purpose-built technology, engaged people, and customer centric processes, culminating in a comprehensive solution for retail excellence that increases inventory turns, boosts sell-through, drives profitability, reduces costs, and most importantly improves team morale and customer experience.

Ian Fredericks, President and CEO of HCR, commented, "This transaction underscores Hilco Consumer-Retail's commitment to forge long-term partnerships built on trust, transparency, strategic alignment, and operational excellence. We are thrilled that Hanes selected us to continue their retail brick and mortar operations, and we are excited to hit the ground running with the dedicated store teams to improve our customers' experience."

Key Contacts:

Landlords : to discuss your store(s) lease arrangements please contact:

Dominick Keefe

Vice President, Hilco Consumer-Retail

[email protected]

(847) 418-2094





Executive Vice President, Hilco Consumer-Retail

[email protected]

(847) 313-4779





Karen Bubrowski

Vice President – Director of Marketing, Hilco Global

[email protected]

(847) 849-2911

About Hilco Consumer-Retail : Hilco Consumer – Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/) is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global. At Hilco Global (https://hilcoglobal.com/), the solutions we are able to provide can also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

