HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL GROUP TO MANAGE SALT LIFE RETAIL STORE CLOSING SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER INVENTORY WHOLESALE PROCESS

Hilco Consumer-Retail

Sep 24, 2024, 11:26 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand management company Iconix International Inc., in partnership with the Hilco Consumer-Retail Group (Hilco), trusted retail partner, capital provider and global leader of retail services, acquired the popular active lifestyle brand, Salt Life. The purchase, made through a competitive bankruptcy auction, includes the brand and its related assets. Hilco will support Iconix in transitioning the Salt Life brand towards a stronger focus on wholesale and e-commerce business model. The Salt Life brand has widespread brand awareness and loyalty with ocean enthusiasts worldwide.

An organized wind-down of many operational functions will take place over the course of the next few months to aid in the transition, including the closure of the Salt Life retail locations and the sale of inventory from distribution centers. On September 20, 2024, liquidation sales began in twenty-eight stores across ten states. These liquidation sales are being managed by Hilco and offer unprecedented discounts on all Salt Life branded merchandise throughout the stores. Savings of up to 40% are being offered on Salt Life favorites including tees, shorts, performance clothing, hoodies, tumblers and so much more. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these significant savings immediately while selections are best. Store fixtures and equipment are also for sale and at discounted prices. Gift cards will be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale and will stop being accepted on October 20, 2024. Returns for merchandise purchased prior to September 20th, 2024, will also be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale, in accordance with the company's current policies, ending on October 20, 2024. All sales made on or after September 20, 2024, are final.

Store Name 

Address 

City 

State 

Zip

Salt Life 

2601 S McKenzie St. #448 

Foley 

AL 

36535

Salt Life 

207 Main St 

Huntington Beach 

CA 

92648

Salt Life 

157 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente

CA 

92672

Salt Life 

34986 Midway Outlet Dr. #123 

Rehoboth Beach

DE 

19971

Salt Life 

410 Plaza Real 

Boca Raton

FL 

33432

Salt Life 

1100 Cornerstone Blvd #910

Daytona Beach 

FL 

32117

Salt Life 

10676 Emerald Coast Pkwy W Space 136

Destin

FL 

32550

Salt Life 

10801 Corkscrew Rd. #164 

Estero

FL 

33928

Salt Life 

713-A E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale 

FL 

33301

Salt Life 

240 3rd St. 

Jacksonville Beach 

FL 

32250

Salt Life 

128 Breakwater Ct, Suite 200

Jupiter 

FL 

33477

Salt Life 

404 Duval St.

Key West 

FL 

33040

Salt Life 

2312 Grand Cypress Dr. Suite 852 

Lutz 

FL 

33559

Salt Life 

8001 S Orange Blossom Trail #252 

Orlando 

FL 

32809

Salt Life 

3101 PGA Boulevard Suite P237

Palm Beach Gardens 

FL 

33410

Salt Life 

421 SW 145th Terrace 

Pembroke Pines 

FL 

33027

Salt Life 

3405 Pier St 

Pompano Beach 

FL 

33062

Salt Life 

16 S Boulevard of the Presidents 

Sarasota 

FL 

34236

Salt Life 

2700 FL-16 Suite 713 

St. Augustine

FL 

32092

Salt Life 

1104 Broadway 

Columbus 

GA 

31901

Salt Life 

80 Ocean Ave. N.

Long Branch 

NJ 

07740

Salt Life 

1215 The Arches Cir.

Deer Park 

NY 

11729

Salt Life 

1220 Tanger Mall Dr.

Riverhead

NY 

11901

Salt Life 

1256 Fording Island Rd. Suite 275 

Bluffton

SC 

29910

Salt Life 

316 King St. Suite A 

Charleston 

SC 

29401

Salt Life 

10835 Kings Rd #720 

Myrtle Beach 

SC 

29572

Salt Life 

5855 Gulf Fwy

Texas City 

TX 

77591

Salt Life 

5711 Richmond Rd. Suite B030 

Williamsburg

VA 

23188

Additionally, the Hilco Consumer Retail Group will oversee the sale of inventory from distribution centers through a streamlined wholesale process. Retailers looking to restock their Salt Life inventory or those interested in introducing the brand to their offerings are encouraged to contact Tara Messler – [email protected]

ABOUT SALT LIFE
Founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Salt Life began as a simple graphic decal and has since evolved into a global brand that embodies a deep passion for the ocean and saltwater sports. From offshore fishing and surfing to diving and paddleboarding, Salt Life's apparel and gear are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the sea while effortlessly combining function with fashion. Committed to ocean conservation, the brand's "Gives Back" initiative supports efforts to protect marine environments, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the Salt Life. The brand remains dedicated to providing everything needed for a lifetime of adventures by the water.

ABOUT HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL
Hilco Consumer – Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/) is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global. As a Hilco Global company (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies), the solutions Hilco Consumer-Retail Group provides also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

