HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL GROUP TO MANAGE SALT LIFE RETAIL STORE CLOSING SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER INVENTORY WHOLESALE PROCESS

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand management company Iconix International Inc., in partnership with the Hilco Consumer-Retail Group (Hilco), trusted retail partner, capital provider and global leader of retail services, acquired the popular active lifestyle brand, Salt Life. The purchase, made through a competitive bankruptcy auction, includes the brand and its related assets. Hilco will support Iconix in transitioning the Salt Life brand towards a stronger focus on wholesale and e-commerce business model. The Salt Life brand has widespread brand awareness and loyalty with ocean enthusiasts worldwide.

An organized wind-down of many operational functions will take place over the course of the next few months to aid in the transition, including the closure of the Salt Life retail locations and the sale of inventory from distribution centers. On September 20, 2024, liquidation sales began in twenty-eight stores across ten states. These liquidation sales are being managed by Hilco and offer unprecedented discounts on all Salt Life branded merchandise throughout the stores. Savings of up to 40% are being offered on Salt Life favorites including tees, shorts, performance clothing, hoodies, tumblers and so much more. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these significant savings immediately while selections are best. Store fixtures and equipment are also for sale and at discounted prices. Gift cards will be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale and will stop being accepted on October 20, 2024. Returns for merchandise purchased prior to September 20th, 2024, will also be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale, in accordance with the company's current policies, ending on October 20, 2024. All sales made on or after September 20, 2024, are final.

Store Name Address City State Zip Salt Life 2601 S McKenzie St. #448 Foley AL 36535 Salt Life 207 Main St Huntington Beach CA 92648 Salt Life 157 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente CA 92672 Salt Life 34986 Midway Outlet Dr. #123 Rehoboth Beach DE 19971 Salt Life 410 Plaza Real Boca Raton FL 33432 Salt Life 1100 Cornerstone Blvd #910 Daytona Beach FL 32117 Salt Life 10676 Emerald Coast Pkwy W Space 136 Destin FL 32550 Salt Life 10801 Corkscrew Rd. #164 Estero FL 33928 Salt Life 713-A E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale FL 33301 Salt Life 240 3rd St. Jacksonville Beach FL 32250 Salt Life 128 Breakwater Ct, Suite 200 Jupiter FL 33477 Salt Life 404 Duval St. Key West FL 33040 Salt Life 2312 Grand Cypress Dr. Suite 852 Lutz FL 33559 Salt Life 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail #252 Orlando FL 32809 Salt Life 3101 PGA Boulevard Suite P237 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410 Salt Life 421 SW 145th Terrace Pembroke Pines FL 33027 Salt Life 3405 Pier St Pompano Beach FL 33062 Salt Life 16 S Boulevard of the Presidents Sarasota FL 34236 Salt Life 2700 FL-16 Suite 713 St. Augustine FL 32092 Salt Life 1104 Broadway Columbus GA 31901 Salt Life 80 Ocean Ave. N. Long Branch NJ 07740 Salt Life 1215 The Arches Cir. Deer Park NY 11729 Salt Life 1220 Tanger Mall Dr. Riverhead NY 11901 Salt Life 1256 Fording Island Rd. Suite 275 Bluffton SC 29910 Salt Life 316 King St. Suite A Charleston SC 29401 Salt Life 10835 Kings Rd #720 Myrtle Beach SC 29572 Salt Life 5855 Gulf Fwy Texas City TX 77591 Salt Life 5711 Richmond Rd. Suite B030 Williamsburg VA 23188

Additionally, the Hilco Consumer Retail Group will oversee the sale of inventory from distribution centers through a streamlined wholesale process. Retailers looking to restock their Salt Life inventory or those interested in introducing the brand to their offerings are encouraged to contact Tara Messler – [email protected]

ABOUT SALT LIFE

Founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Salt Life began as a simple graphic decal and has since evolved into a global brand that embodies a deep passion for the ocean and saltwater sports. From offshore fishing and surfing to diving and paddleboarding, Salt Life's apparel and gear are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the sea while effortlessly combining function with fashion. Committed to ocean conservation, the brand's "Gives Back" initiative supports efforts to protect marine environments, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the Salt Life. The brand remains dedicated to providing everything needed for a lifetime of adventures by the water.

ABOUT HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL

Hilco Consumer – Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/) is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global. As a Hilco Global company (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies), the solutions Hilco Consumer-Retail Group provides also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

