Hilco Corporate Finance Announces Appointment of Industry Leader Geoffrey Frankel as Chief Executive Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF) announced today that Geoffrey Frankel has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Frankel will be responsible for leading the growth of our corporate finance business as we expand our special situations capabilities and grow our current investment banking, valuation and strategic advisory practice by delivering strategic solutions such as recapitalization, debt restructuring, business expansion, liquidity creation, sale of a business, ownership succession, and management transition solutions.

Tom Greco, CEO of Hilco Commercial Industrial says, "We are delighted to have Geoffrey join the Hilco Corporate Finance team as Chief Executive Officer. As we continue to evolve and grow the company, Geoffrey's leadership and experience in building a financial and strategic advisory practice will be invaluable to the organization."

As an industry leader, Mr. Frankel has 30 years of experience advising middle-market clients on M&A transactions, financings, restructurings, and litigation support services. Over the course of his career, he has led over 100 transactions across a broad range of industries – with particular focus on distressed and restructuring situations in the diversified industrials, metals, automotive, and retail/consumer sectors. He has prior experience overseeing the development of corporate finance and restructuring practices within KeyBanc Capital Markets, Harris Williams, and Huron Consulting Group.

Geoffrey Frankel, CEO of HCF says, "Joining a world-class organization such as Hilco Global is a unique and incredibly exciting opportunity for me. I look forward to leveraging my prior experience leading middle market corporate finance practices as we accelerate the expansion of HCF's services."

Mr. Frankel holds a Juris Doctor from The George Washington University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Turnaround Management Association and the Association for Corporate Growth.

About Hilco Corporate Finance : Hilco Corporate Finance LLC (www.HilcoCF.com) is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hilco Global is an independent and diversified financial services company with a strong track record of maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global is comprised of twenty specialized business units that help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has an excellent track record of delivering successful results by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal.

SOURCE Hilco Corporate Finance