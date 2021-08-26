Hilco Corporate Finance Announces Hiring of Evan Blum as Managing Director

Geoffrey Frankel, CEO of Hilco Corporate Finance says, "As HCF continues to expand its special situations and restructuring capabilities and grow its investment banking practice, expansion in the New York market is a critical initiative for us. I am thrilled to have someone with Evan's experience and capabilities to support us in these efforts."

Mr. Blum is a nationally recognized Special Situation and Restructuring professional with deep experience in the middle market across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. Prior to joining HCF, he was a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal where he sourced and executed numerous restructuring matters, particularly for private equity backed companies. Before that, Mr. Blum was a principal at Glass Ratner Advisory & Capital Group and led the growth of its New York office. Prior to his restructuring career, he spent 8 years in investment banking where he raised over $2.5 billion in debt and equity financings and was involved with over $2 billion in M&A transactions.

Mr. Blum has an MBA from Columbia Business School and an undergraduate degree from Cornell.

About Hilco Corporate Finance : Hilco Corporate Finance LLC (www.HilcoCF.com) is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. HCF provides M&A advisory, private financing services, and special situation advisory to clients across a broad range of industries. HCF is an affiliate of Hilco Global, an independent and diversified financial services company with a strong track record of maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global is comprised of twenty specialized business units that help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has an excellent track record of delivering successful results by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal.

SOURCE Hilco Corporate Finance