Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Investment Banking Advisory Team

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF), Hilco Global's investment banking advisory firm, continues to strengthen its team with the appointment of two industry leaders. Josh Goldberg joins as Senior Managing Director for Consumer and Retail M&A, based in New York City, while Alina Mardesich assumes the role of Managing Director for Commercial Real Estate Finance, based in Los Angeles.

Mr. Goldberg brings nearly two decades of experience advising middle-market companies across the Consumer, Retail, and Business Services sectors on various transactions. With a track record of delivering outstanding outcomes for clients, Mr. Goldberg has closed over 60 transactions throughout his career. His experience includes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, growth capital raise advisory, and refinancings.

Prior to joining Hilco Corporate Finance, Mr. Goldberg was a Managing Director of Threadstone Capital. He graduated from New York University's Stern Undergraduate School of Business with a B.S. in Finance and is a C.F.A. Charterholder.

Mr. Goldberg commented, "What excited me about joining Hilco to build the healthy M&A advisory practice is the sheer depth of experience and network within the Hilco Corporate Finance team, as well as the Hilco Global organization. I was impressed with the strength of the existing Hilco Corporate Finance team in both Special Situations and Capital Markets and, with a new M&A advisory team, Hilco Corporate Finance is positioned to provide investment banking services to our clients at every stage and circumstance of our middle-market clients."

Ms. Mardesich assumes the position of Managing Director for Commercial Real Estate Finance, bringing with her three decades of experience advising middle-market investors/developers across all real estate asset classes nationwide. Ms. Mardesich has executed numerous commercial real estate financings, with a focus on capital raising, lending, investing, acquisition, strategy, and business plan execution. During her three-decade career, she has advised on underwriting, loan structuring and asset performance on nearly $2Bn in opportunistic CRE opportunities.

Prior to joining Hilco Corporate Finance, Ms. Mardesich was a Senior Director at George Smith Partners, Inc., in Century City, CA. A native Angelino, Ms. Mardesich graduated from the University of Southern California.

Ms. Mardesich commented, "I'm excited to be a part of a growing team and helping to build and expand Hilco's commercial real estate advisory services. I was drawn to Hilco's entrepreneurial culture, collaborative spirit, and expansive professional network serving middle-market clients worldwide."

Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of HCF, commented, "Over the past 24 months, HCF has expanded our business by re-imagining how investment banking advisory services can best be provided to middle-market clients. Encompassing capital advisory, M&A advisory, and special situations/ restructuring investment banking services, we continue to build our practice from a client's point of view – focusing on a solutions-oriented, not merely a transactional, approach. Josh and Alina both understand and share our passion for superior client-centric service for middle-market companies."

