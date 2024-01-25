Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Its Investment Banking Practice with the Addition of Mark Birkett as Senior Managing Director for Capital Advisory

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF), Hilco Global's investment banking advisory firm, has named Mark Birkett Senior Managing Director for Capital Advisory. He will be based in HCF's Chicago office.

Mr. Birkett has experience raising capital for middle-market companies that includes growth and acquisition financing, refinancings, recapitalizations, and special situations. During his 20+ year career, he has advised clients in structuring and executing optimal capital structures that include senior debt, subordinated debt, structured capital, and non-control equity. His significant transaction history includes successful closings in the Industrial, Tech Enabled Services, Supply Chain, and Aerospace and Defense sectors. He has sourced and closed transactions involving over $7 billion of capital over the course of his career.

In making the announcement, Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of HCF said, "As HCF continues to grow and expand our advisory services to middle market companies, we are excited to announce that Mark Birkett has joined our team. Mark is a distinguished and talented investment banking leader, respected by his clients and peers, with considerable experience in all aspects of middle-market capital advisory. Adding Mark to our growing team further demonstrates HCF's commitment to building a leading middle-market capital advisory practice."

Mr. Birkett commented, "I was drawn to the opportunity to join the Hilco team to expand its Capital Advisory services at this critical time in the firm's development. I am extremely excited to be part of HCF's plan to provide a full array of industry- leading investment banking services to middle- market companies in a wide variety of industries."

Mr. Frankel added, "Over the past 24 months, HCF has expanded our business by re-imagining how investment banking advisory services can best be provided to middle-market clients. Encompassing capital advisory, M&A advisory, special situations and restructuring investment banking services, we continue to build our practice from a client's point of view – focusing on a solutions-oriented, not merely transactional, approach. Mark understands and shares our passion for superior client-centric service for middle-market companies."

Prior to joining Hilco Corporate Finance, Mr. Birkett was a Managing Director in the Leveraged Finance group at William Blair in Chicago. He graduated from Villanova University with a B.S. in Business Administration and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

About Hilco Corporate Finance:

Hilco Corporate Finance, LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA ( www.finra.com ) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org ). Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory service, private capital markets, and special situations and restructuring investment banking advisory. Hilco Corporate Finance is the investment banking affiliate of Hilco Global.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized businesses and has nearly four decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in transactions.

