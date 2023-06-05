Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Its Investment Banking Practice with the Addition of Scott Hadfield as Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader for Capital Advisory

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF), Hilco Global's investment banking advisory firm, has named Scott Hadfield Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader for Capital Advisory. He will be based in HCF's New York office.

Mr. Hadfield has wide-ranging experience raising capital for middle-market companies that includes growth and acquisition financing, refinancings, recapitalizations, as well as providing customized solutions for special situations. During his 25-year career, he has advised clients in structuring and executing optimal capital structures that include senior debt, subordinated debt, structured capital, and non-control equity. His significant transaction history includes successful closings in consumer products, food and beverage, restaurants, business and consumer services, manufacturing, and equipment rental industries. Within equipment finance, Scott has advised many of the leading companies in the rental industry and closed over $1 billion in asset-based loan financing for his clients.

In making the announcement, Geoffrey Frankel, CEO of HCF said, "As HCF continues to grow and expand our advisory services to middle market companies, we are thrilled to add Scott to our team. He is a distinguished and talented investment banking leader, respected by his clients and peers, with significant experience in all aspects of middle-market capital advisory. With his depth of knowledge and broad network of relationships within the financial community, he has the ability to grow our Capital Advisory practice to meet the needs of our expanding client base."

Mr. Hadfield explained, "I was drawn to the opportunity to join HCF and lead the expansion of its capital advisory services at this significant time in the firm's development. I am very excited to be part of HCF's plan to provide a full array of industry- leading investment banking services to middle- market companies in a wide variety of industries."

Mr. Frankel added, "Over the past 18 months, we have expanded our business by re-imagining how investment banking advisory services can best be provided to middle-market clients. Encompassing capital advisory, M&A advisory, special situations and restructuring services, we are building our practice from the client's point of view – focusing on a solutions-oriented, not just transactional, approach. Scott understands and shares our passion for superior client-centric service for middle-market companies."

Prior to joining Hilco Corporate Finance, Mr. Hadfield was a Managing Director in Corporate Finance at a global investment bank, where he led the debt advisory practice in the U.S. He graduated from Connecticut College, with a B.A. in Economics and Government, studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and holds an M.A. in Professional Accounting.

About Hilco Corporate Finance:

Hilco Corporate Finance, LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA ( www.finra.com ) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org ). Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory service, private capital markets, and special situations and restructuring advisory. Hilco Corporate Finance is the investment banking affiliate of Hilco Global.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized businesses and has nearly four decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in transactions.

