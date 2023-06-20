Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Its Special Situations Investment Banking Practice into Houston with the Addition of Senior Investment Bankers Kyle Herman and Sanjay Marken

News provided by

Hilco Corporate Finance

20 Jun, 2023, 15:17 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF), Hilco Global's investment banking advisory firm, has named Kyle Herman Senior Managing Director and Sanjay Marken Director. Based in Houston, they will focus their national practice on Special Situations and Restructuring Investment Banking Advisory.

Prior to joining HCF, Messrs. Herman and Marken founded Exigent Partners, a Houston-headquartered restructuring advisory firm. Exigent will transfer its advisory clients to HCF as part of the move.  

In making the announcement, Teri Stratton, HCF's Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader of Special Situations and Restructuring said, "We are thrilled to add Kyle and Sanjay to our team. Both are distinguished and talented investment banking leaders, respected by their clients and peers, with significant experience in all aspects of middle-market special situations and restructuring advisory. With their depth of knowledge and broad network of relationships within the financial community -- both in Texas and across the US -- they will accelerate the growth of our practice."

Mr. Herman has spent 17 years advising distressed companies and their stakeholders. His deal experience includes the City of Detroit, Ion Media Networks, Allied Holdings, Standard Pacific Corp., Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, The Weinstein Company, and Keystone Automotive Operations, among others. Before forming Exigent, he was a Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group in Houston and a Director at Miller Buckfire & Co. in New York.

He serves on the boards of the Turnaround Management Association Houston Chapter and The Healthy Lunch Box. He also has served on multiple alumni boards for the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated with honors with a B.B.A. in Finance and a B.A. from the Plan II Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Marken has 16 years of experience advising companies and their constituents during periods of transition. His advisory engagements include Molycorp, the City of Detroit, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and AMF Bowling Worldwide, among others. Prior to forming Exigent Partners, Mr. Marken was a Vice President at Miller Buckfire & Co.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors of a bedding and home products company, and previously served on the Board of Corsicana Mattress Company during its chapter 11 case.  He graduated with a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems (magna cum laude) from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Geoffrey Frankel, the CEO of Hilco Corporate Finance, added, "Over the past 18 months, we have expanded our business by re-imagining how investment banking advisory services can best be provided to middle-market clients. Encompassing capital advisory, M&A advisory, and special situations and restructuring services, we are building our practice from the client's point of view – focusing on a solutions-oriented, and not just a transactional, approach. As HCF continues to grow and expand our advisory services to middle market companies, we have recognized Texas as a key market. Kyle and Sanjay understand and share our passion for superior client-centric service for middle-market companies."

About Hilco Corporate Finance: 
Hilco Corporate Finance, LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA (www.finra.com) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).  Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory service, capital advisory, and special situations and restructuring advisory. Hilco Corporate Finance is the investment banking affiliate of Hilco Global. 

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized businesses and has nearly four decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in transactions. 

SOURCE Hilco Corporate Finance

Also from this source

Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Its Investment Banking Practice with the Addition of Scott Hadfield as Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader for Capital Advisory

Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Its Special Situation and Restructuring Investment Banking Services with the Addition of Senior Managing Director, Richard S. Klein

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.