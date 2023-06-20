Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Its Special Situations Investment Banking Practice into Houston with the Addition of Senior Investment Bankers Kyle Herman and Sanjay Marken

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF) , Hilco Global's investment banking advisory firm, has named Kyle Herman Senior Managing Director and Sanjay Marken Director. Based in Houston, they will focus their national practice on Special Situations and Restructuring Investment Banking Advisory.

Prior to joining HCF, Messrs. Herman and Marken founded Exigent Partners, a Houston-headquartered restructuring advisory firm. Exigent will transfer its advisory clients to HCF as part of the move.

In making the announcement, Teri Stratton, HCF's Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader of Special Situations and Restructuring said, "We are thrilled to add Kyle and Sanjay to our team. Both are distinguished and talented investment banking leaders, respected by their clients and peers, with significant experience in all aspects of middle-market special situations and restructuring advisory. With their depth of knowledge and broad network of relationships within the financial community -- both in Texas and across the US -- they will accelerate the growth of our practice."

Mr. Herman has spent 17 years advising distressed companies and their stakeholders. His deal experience includes the City of Detroit, Ion Media Networks, Allied Holdings, Standard Pacific Corp., Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, The Weinstein Company, and Keystone Automotive Operations, among others. Before forming Exigent, he was a Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group in Houston and a Director at Miller Buckfire & Co. in New York.

He serves on the boards of the Turnaround Management Association Houston Chapter and The Healthy Lunch Box. He also has served on multiple alumni boards for the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated with honors with a B.B.A. in Finance and a B.A. from the Plan II Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Marken has 16 years of experience advising companies and their constituents during periods of transition. His advisory engagements include Molycorp, the City of Detroit, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and AMF Bowling Worldwide, among others. Prior to forming Exigent Partners, Mr. Marken was a Vice President at Miller Buckfire & Co.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors of a bedding and home products company, and previously served on the Board of Corsicana Mattress Company during its chapter 11 case. He graduated with a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems (magna cum laude) from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Geoffrey Frankel, the CEO of Hilco Corporate Finance, added, "Over the past 18 months, we have expanded our business by re-imagining how investment banking advisory services can best be provided to middle-market clients. Encompassing capital advisory, M&A advisory, and special situations and restructuring services, we are building our practice from the client's point of view – focusing on a solutions-oriented, and not just a transactional, approach. As HCF continues to grow and expand our advisory services to middle market companies, we have recognized Texas as a key market. Kyle and Sanjay understand and share our passion for superior client-centric service for middle-market companies."

About Hilco Corporate Finance:

Hilco Corporate Finance, LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA ( www.finra.com ) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org ). Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory service, capital advisory, and special situations and restructuring advisory. Hilco Corporate Finance is the investment banking affiliate of Hilco Global.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized businesses and has nearly four decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in transactions.

