Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services Welcomes Joseph Mevorah as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services (HEVS), a premier provider of valuation opinions for lenders, investment firms, advisors, and corporations, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joseph Mevorah as Managing Director. With an extensive background spanning three decades on Wall Street and in advisory roles, Mr. Mevorah brings a wealth of expertise in valuing businesses, assets, and loan portfolios, with a focus on serving banks, credit unions and specialty lenders.

Mr. Mevorah's career has been marked by significant contributions to major global financial institutions, US community bank sector senior management, US Credit Unions, and regulatory bodies. His insights and advice have been instrumental in mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, and liability determination for notable financial institutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Joseph Mevorah to our team," said John Fenn, Senior Managing Director at Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services. "His wealth of experience and industry insights will further strengthen our ability to provide best-in-class services to our clients."

Before joining HEVS, Mr. Mevorah held key roles at esteemed organizations such as Lehman Brothers, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Houlihan Lokey, Ankura Consulting (formerly Navigant), and Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps). He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Maryland and an MBA from George Washington University.

In his role as Managing Director, Mr. Mevorah will oversee a range of valuation services, including business valuation, loan portfolio valuation and assessment, investment/ securities portfolios assessment, ASC 820 Fair Value Measurements & Disclosures, and more. His addition underscores HEVS's commitment to delivering unparalleled expertise and service to clients across various sectors.

About Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services: Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-enterprise-valuation-services) provides a range of enterprise valuations services to businesses and their stakeholders. Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services' professionals advise companies, lenders, investors, counsel and other professional advisors, and fiduciaries on the realizable value of enterprises, financial instruments, and cash-generating assets in a broad range of matters, including M&A transactions, debt and equity financings, transaction opinions, intellectual property valuations, ESOPs, financial reporting and compliance, special situations, and tax matters. In addition to its core valuation services, Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services provides disputes and litigation consulting services, including expert witness testimony, on valuation-related issues in commercial and bankruptcy litigation.

Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services