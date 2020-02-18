Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery to Liquidate All Fixtures, Furniture, and Equipment from Earth Fare Stores and Corporate Office

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery ("HFAR") today announced that it has been engaged by Earth Fare to liquidate all store and corporate office furniture, fixtures and equipment ("FF&E"). The FF&E liquidation sales start immediately at all locations and includes, but is not limited to, all store fixtures, shelving, refrigeration and baking equipment as well as corporate office furniture and telecommunication equipment.



Earth Fare, the natural and organic grocer, announced liquidation sales at all of its stores on February 3, and filed for chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware on February 4, 2020.

"Interested parties should contact HFAR immediately as this is a great opportunity to acquire store fixtures, furniture, and equipment from stores that were recently built or renovated, at value pricing," said Ed Stepp, Managing Director of HFAR. "We anticipate strong interest in these assets, so we are encouraging FF&E buyers to contact us quickly in order to get the best selection."

For information about the FF&E available, please contact Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (HFAR) - www.HilcoFFE.com - (616) 453-1300.



About Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (HFAR): Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (http://www.HilcoFFE.com) is the premier fixture and equipment liquidation company in the United States, serving as a one-stop shop in either closed, closing, or remodeling locations. Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery is part of Northbrook, IL based Hilco Merchant Resources (http://www.hilcomerchantresources.com), one of the world's leading retail disposition experts providing a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.

